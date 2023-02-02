Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US committed to extended deterrence on North Korea: Lloyd Austin

world news
Published on Feb 02, 2023 12:06 PM IST

North Korea: The United States remains committed to extended deterrence and "we are very serious about that," Lloyd Austin said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, when asked about tensions with North Korea, said on Thursday his country's goal has always been greater security and stability in the region.

The United States remains committed to extended deterrence and "we are very serious about that," he told a news conference in Manila.

