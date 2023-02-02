US committed to extended deterrence on North Korea: Lloyd Austin

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, when asked about tensions with North Korea, said on Thursday his country's goal has always been greater security and stability in the region.

The United States remains committed to extended deterrence and "we are very serious about that," he told a news conference in Manila.

