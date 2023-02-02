US committed to extended deterrence on North Korea: Lloyd Austin
Published on Feb 02, 2023 12:06 PM IST
North Korea: The United States remains committed to extended deterrence and "we are very serious about that," Lloyd Austin said.
Reuters |
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, when asked about tensions with North Korea, said on Thursday his country's goal has always been greater security and stability in the region.
Read more: Joe Biden FBI search, classified documents and his son: What we know so far
The United States remains committed to extended deterrence and "we are very serious about that," he told a news conference in Manila.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics