US condemns North Korea missile launch as 'threat' to international community

The United States Tuesday condemned North Korea's latest missile launch as a threat to the international community, and reaffirmed its commitment to defend both South Korea and Japan.

The State Department said point-blank that this second test in less than a week was of a ballistic missile, not a suspected one as South Korea described it.

"This launch is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community," the department said, using the abbreviation of North Korea's official name

