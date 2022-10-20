US considering joint weapons production with Taiwan as China threat looms

The U.S. government is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan, a business lobby said on Wednesday, an initiative intended to speed up arms transfers to bolster Taipei's deterrence against China.

U.S. presidents have approved more than $20 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan since 2017 as China has ramped up military pressure on the democratically-governed island Beijing claims as its own territory.

But Taiwan and the U.S. Congress have warned of delivery delays because of supply chain difficulties and backlogs caused by increased demand for some systems due to the war in Ukraine.

"It's right at the beginning of the process," Rupert Hammond-Chambers, president of the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council, which counts numerous U.S. defense contractors as members, said of the plan.

Read more: This country in Southeast Asia has the fastest-growing economy

Hammond-Chambers said it was yet to be determined which weapons would be considered as part of the effort, though it would likely focus on providing Taiwan with more munitions and long-established missile technology.

But he cautioned that any such move would require weapons makers to obtain co-production licenses from the State and Defense departments. Hammond-Chambers added there could be resistance within the U.S. government to issuing co-production licenses due to uneasiness about approving critical technology for a foreign platform.

"It's a piece of the puzzle, not a game changer," Hammond-Chambers told Reuters after Japan's Nikkei newspaper first reported on the plan, citing three unidentified sources.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry declined to comment, but reiterated that Taiwan-U.S. relations were both "close and friendly".

Possibilities would include the United States providing technology to produce weapons in Taiwan, or producing the weapons in the United States using Taiwanese parts, the Nikkei report added.

Asked about the effort, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said: "The United States is looking at all options to ensure the rapid transfer of defensive capabilities to Taiwan."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON