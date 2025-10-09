US diplomat fired over romantic relationship with Chinese woman with ties to Communist Party: Report

The US State Department said on Wednesday that it has fired an American diplomat over his romantic relationship which he admitted having with a Chinese women with alleged ties to the Chinese Communist party, the Associated Press reported. US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio reviewed the case of a US diplomat who is involved with a Chinese woman. (AFP File)

The case was reviewed by the US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This is the first of the dismissals for violating a ban on such relationships which had been introduced in 2024 by the Biden administration.

The Associated Press reported in early 2025 that the US State Department had imposed a ban on all American government personnel in China along with family members and contractors with security clearances to form any romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens.

Tommy Pigott, a State Department spokesman, said in a statement that the diplomat in question was dismissed from the foreign service after Trump and Rubio reviewed the case and found that he had “admitted concealing a romantic relationship with a Chinese national with known ties to the Chinese Communist Party.”

"Under Secretary Rubio’s leadership, we will maintain a zero-tolerance policy for any employee who is caught undermining our country’s national security,” Pigott said.

The statement has not identified the diplomat but he and his girlfriend were seen in a video posted online by conservative James O’Keefe.

The Chinese government spokesperson declined to comment on the subject they said was a domestic US issue.

“But I would like to stress that we oppose drawing lines based on ideological difference and maliciously smearing China,” the Foreign Ministry's Guo Jiakun said in a daily briefing.