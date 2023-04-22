Suspect in US documents leak shared info earlier than believed: Report

The U.S. Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified documents to a small group of gamers had been posting sensitive information months earlier than previously known and to a much larger chat group, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing online postings reviewed by the newspaper. In February 2022, a user profile matching that of Airman Jack Teixeira began posting secret intelligence on the Russian war effort.(Representational Image)

In February 2022, soon after the invasion of Ukraine, a user profile matching that of Airman Jack Teixeira began posting secret intelligence on the Russian war effort on a previously undisclosed chat group on social platform Discord, the newspaper reported, adding the group had about 600 members. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)