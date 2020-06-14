e-paper
Home / World News / US embassy in Seoul displays Black Lives Matter banner in support of anti-racism protests

US embassy in Seoul displays Black Lives Matter banner in support of anti-racism protests

US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris retweeted the message, adding “USA is a free and diverse nation... from that diversity we gain our strength.”

world Updated: Jun 14, 2020 12:00 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Seoul
The embassy in Seoul unfurled the banner is solidarity with the movements in US. (@USEmbassySeoul)
         

The US embassy in Seoul draped a huge Black Lives Matter banner on its mission building and tweeted a picture of it in support of an anti-racism campaign across America.

“The US Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change. Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive & just society,” the embassy tweeted on Saturday, along with the picture of the banner in black and white.

US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris retweeted the message, adding “USA is a free and diverse nation... from that diversity we gain our strength.”

Black Lives Matter protests are being held across the globe as part of campaigns focusing on social injustice following the death of George Floyd in police custody, but the banner is seen as a rare, open support for the protest by an appointee of President Donald Trump after Trump linked violent protests to “thugs.”

No comment was immediately available from the embassy on Sunday.

The embassy also made some waves last year when it displayed a rainbow banner in support of the LGBTQ community.

Harris, a 40-year veteran of the US Navy who started in Seoul in 2018 after Trump appointed him, has privately said that he is planning on exiting his position before the end of the year.

‘Won’t keep anyone in dark’: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Opposition over LAC tension
LIVE: Lower Covid-19 death rates in Russia raise concern
Amit Shah holds crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation with Arvind Kejriwal
11 states and UTs have less than 500 Covid-19 cases, some have no deaths
15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern
‘Nobody should get infected’: Gambhir wishes Afridi a speedy recovery
‘When we sleep, the virus sleeps too’: Pakistan cleric’s Covid-19 logic
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
