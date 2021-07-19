Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US father-son duo jailed for helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flee Japan

Michael Taylor and his son Peter, had made a tearful apology to the Tokyo court last month, regretting their role in smuggling Ghosn out of Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet from the Kansai airport at the end of 2019.
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Ghosn remains a fugitive in his childhood home of Lebanon, which doesn't have an extradition treaty with Japan.

A Tokyo court on Monday sentenced US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor for two years, and his son Peter for one year and eight months for aiding former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman, Carlos Ghosn flee to Lebanon.

"This case enabled Ghosn, a defendant of serious crime, to escape overseas," Hideo Nirei, the chief judge, said while explaining the judgement. "One year and a half has passed, but there is no prospect of the trial being held."

The two men, who had faced up to three years in prison, pleaded guilty and made a tearful apology to the court last month, saying they regretted their role in smuggling Ghosn out of Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet from the Kansai airport at the end of 2019.

Prosecutors said the Taylors received $1.3 million for their services and another $500,000 for legal fees.

In Japan, he faces charges he understated his compensation in Nissan's financial statements by 9.3 billion yen ($85 million) over a decade and enriched himself at his employer's expense through payments to car dealerships in the Middle East.

Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive charged with helping Ghosn hide his compensation, is also on trial in Tokyo. Both Ghosn and Kelly deny the charges.

