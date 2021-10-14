Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US FDA advisers weigh case for booster shots of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine
world news

US FDA advisers weigh case for booster shots of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna is seeking approval of a booster shot that includes 50 micrograms of vaccine, half of strength of its regular dose but still higher than the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which contains 30 micrograms of vaccine.
The FDA typically follows the advice of its experts but is not bound to do so.(AP)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Reuters |

Israel health officials on Thursday said booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine improved severe disease protection in people aged 40 and older, in presentations made to U.S. scientists discussing a booster dose of Moderna's vaccine.

The data was reported at a meeting of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration who are expected to vote later on Thursday on the need for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine at least six months after the initial two-shot inoculation. The FDA typically follows the advice of its experts but is not bound to do so.

Moderna is seeking approval of a booster shot that includes 50 micrograms of vaccine, half of strength of its regular dose but still higher than the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which contains 30 micrograms of vaccine.

Dr. Ofer Levy, a panel member, said it is important to remember that the United States and Israel are different populations and that the vaccine Israel used is different, but he added that as both use similar mRNA technology the Israel findings are relevant.

RELATED STORIES

The panel will vote on whether Moderna boosters should be given six months after the second dose to individuals aged 65 and over, those at high-risk of severe Covid-19 and to people ages 18 to 64 who are at risk of frequently exposed to coronavirus infections due to their jobs.

If the FDA signs off on Moderna's booster, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make specific recommendations on who should get the shots.

"What we're seeing is a break in the epidemic curve in Israel," said Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, director of public health services at the Ministry of Health in Israel.

She said the booster vaccination program, which now includes 50% of the population among all age groups, is starting to reduce infections even among the unvaccinated populations in Israel.

Israel, which has been closely monitoring vaccines in its population, said in a slide presentation that administering a booster dose led to greater protection against confirmed infection in those aged 16 and above.

Topics
moderna covid-19 vaccine
