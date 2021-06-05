Home / World News / US FDA approves obesity drug Wegovy which helped people cut weight by 15%. All you need to know
Wegovy is the first approved drug since 2014 for chronic weight management in adults with general obesity or overweight.(Pixabay / AP)
Wegovy is the first approved drug since 2014 for chronic weight management in adults with general obesity or overweight.(Pixabay / AP)
world news

US FDA approves obesity drug Wegovy which helped people cut weight by 15%. All you need to know

  • According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the safety and efficacy of Wegovy, a higher-dose version of Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug semaglutide, were studied in four 68-week trials.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 07:54 PM IST

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved a new version of popular diabetes medicine to be sold as a weight-loss drug in the United States. In addition to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, the doctors will now be ableto prescribe injectable drug Wegovy, a higher-dose version of Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug semaglutide, for chronic weight management.

Wegovy is the first approved drug for chronic weight management in adults with general obesity or overweight since 2014. The drug is indicated for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition like high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol.

Wegovy’s safety and efficacy

According to the FDA, the safety and efficacy of Wegovy were studied in four 68-week trials, in which more than 4,100 patients participated. Over 2,600 patients received Wegovy for up to 68 weeks and more than 1,500 patients received placebo during these four trials.

In a trial that enrolled adults without diabetes, the average body weight of participants was 105 kg and 74 per cent were female. Those who received this under-the-skin injection lost an average of 12.4 per cent of their initial body weight compared to those who received placebo.

In another trial that enrolled adults with type 2 diabetes, the average body weight was 100 kg and 51% of the patients were female. Individuals who received Wegovy under this trial lost 6.2 per cent of their initial body weight compared to those who received placebo.

Also Read | Obesity may protect patients, with severe bacterial infection, against death

Side effects of Wegovy

The US FDA said that that the most common side effect of Wegovy includes nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, indigestion, dizziness, abdominal distension, eructation, low blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes, gastroenteritis and gastroesophageal reflux disease (a type of digestive disorder).

Warnings about Wegovy use

Wegovy contains a boxed warning, informing healthcare professionals and patients about the potential risk of thyroid C-cell tumours. It also contains warnings for inflammation of the pancreas, gallbladder problems, low blood sugar, acute kidney injury, damage to the eye's retina, increased heart rate and suicidal behaviour or thinking. FDA has warned against its use in patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or in patients with a rare condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2.

“Having obesity or overweight is a serious health issue associated with some leading causes of death, including heart disease, stroke and diabetes, and is linked to an increased risk of certain types of cancer,” the FDA said in a statement, adding that losing 5-10 per cent of body weight has been associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states food and drug administration

Related Stories

President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled US plans for sharing the first tranche of 25 million doses out of a total of 80 million doses around the world, with 75% or 19 million doses to be rolled out through COVAX. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled US plans for sharing the first tranche of 25 million doses out of a total of 80 million doses around the world, with 75% or 19 million doses to be rolled out through COVAX. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
world news

US yet to fix country-specific vaccine allocation, FDA nod for AstraZeneca jabs likely soon

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 07:21 PM IST
The US will share another six million doses directly with partners, and India is the only country expected to get doses both directly and through COVAX.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.