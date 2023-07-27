US Federal Reserve interest rates hit 20-yr high in battle against inflation surge. Is there a 'soft' landing in future?

The US Federal Reserve made a significant move on Wednesday, raising its benchmark lending rate by a quarter percentage point to a range between 5.25% and 5.5%. This marks the highest level since 2001, as the central bank grapples with soaring inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) emphasized that it will continue to evaluate economic data before deciding on further monetary policy actions.

Eyes on the future

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)

The FOMC's statement leaves the possibility of more rate increases on the table, indicating that policymakers are closely monitoring the economic situation. In June, the median forecast hinted at two additional rate hikes this year, but with inflation persisting above the long-term target of 2%, the chances of more tightening measures loom large.

While inflation has slightly eased since the pause in rate hikes, it remains above the target. However, unemployment rates are near historic lows, and consumer spending has bolstered economic growth. These factors increase the chances of the Fed achieving a "soft landing" scenario, curbing inflation without plunging the economy into a recession or causing a surge in unemployment.

Powell's projections

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments will be under scrutiny for hints on future monetary policy. Though more rate hikes have gained support among FOMC members, the central bank remains cautious, observing economic indicators and inflation data. Powell emphasized that decisions will be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

Chairman Powell reiterated that US inflation is still well above the 2 percent target, and it will take time to bring it back down. The Fed's aggressive campaign of rate hikes, initiated last March, continues as it endeavors to manage rising prices and maintain economic stability.

"The process of getting inflation back down to two percent has a long way to go," Powell said.

"It is certainly possible we would raise the funds rate at the September meeting if the data warranted, and I would also says it's possible that we would choose to hold steady at that meeting" if that's what the data called for, he added.

While the economy shows signs of resilience, investors and analysts will be watching the central bank closely to decipher their next move. The uncertainty around further rate increases adds intrigue to the future trajectory of the US economy. As the battle against inflation persists, the Federal Reserve's role remains pivotal in shaping the nation's financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies)