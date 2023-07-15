Taylor Swift's Eras Tour strikes economic records, Philadelphia Federal Reserve reports highest revenue since pandemic

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has not only captivated audiences across the country but has also caught the attention of the Federal Reserve, which credits the tour with boosting the economy. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve recently reported that Swift's tour has significantly contributed to hotel revenues in the city, marking the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the pandemic began. US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her "Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,(AFP)

Philadelphia's Hotel Revenue Surges

According to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, the influx of guests attending Taylor Swift's concerts in Philadelphia played a significant role in driving hotel revenues. Despite the overall slowdown in tourism recovery in the region, May saw a remarkable surge in hotel revenue, largely attributed to the popularity of Swift's performances in the city.

Chicago Breaks Hotel Records

Chicago is another city that recognized the economic impact of Taylor Swift's tour. Choose Chicago, the city's tourism and marketing organization, reported that Swift's concert run in early June set an all-time hotel record.

With over 44,000 hotel rooms occupied each night during the three-day concert series, Chicago generated a staggering $39 million in hotel revenue. The influx of guests for Swift's shows, combined with other major events taking place in the city, contributed to this remarkable achievement.

Eras Tour Goes Global

As Taylor Swift continues to extend her tour, announcing dates in various international locations, the economic impact is expected to reach even greater heights. With scheduled performances in South America, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and more, the tour is set to conclude on August 17, 2024, in London.

The next stop on the Eras Tour is Denver, Colorado, where Taylor Swift will take the stage on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15. Fans and local businesses are eagerly anticipating the economic boost that Swift's performances will bring to the city.