The US department of agriculture on Tuesday reported two more cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds, days after it detected the first case of a Eurasian H5 type of the virus since 2016. Two cases of Eurasian H5 avian influenza have been detected in Colleton County of South Carolina while one case has been reported from Hyde County in North Carolina.

All three cases — reported in American wigeon, blue-winged teal, and northern shoveler — are of the H5N1 strain which has caused a wave of bird flu outbreaks in poultry across Europe and Asia. Even as H5N1 is one of the few bird flu strains that has passed to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to the general public to remain low.

The animal and plant health inspection service (APHIS) said in a release that no human infections with Eurasian H5 viruses have been reported in the United States. As a precautionary measure, poultry and eggs should be properly handled and cooked to an internal temperature of 165˚F at which bacteria and viruses get killed.

The US agency has advised people to minimise direct contact with wild gloves by using gloves since wild birds can get infected with H5N1 without appearing sick.

“If contact occurs, wash your hands with soap and water, and change clothing before having any contact with healthy domestic poultry and birds. Hunters should dress game birds in the field whenever possible and practice good biosecurity to prevent any potential disease spread,” the release said.

The USDA has advised poultry producers to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to state or federal officials.

