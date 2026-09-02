US goes ‘tanker for tanker’ in attacks on Iran amid renewed strikes in West Asia

Amid renewed tensions and exchange of strikes between the United States and Iran, the former hit two Iranian government tankers on Tuesday, according to US officials.

A screengrab from a video obtained from social media on September 1, 2026, shows a view shortly before what U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says was a U.S. strike on an Iranian military target. (via REUTERS)

For the first time, the US military targeted Iranian tankers on Tuesday in retaliation for Iranian attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, rather than as part of efforts to enforce the naval blockade.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This, according to a US official, is part of America's “tanker for tanker” approach in the ongoing conflict which got green light from President Trump, reported Axios.

In US' attacks on Iran on Tuesday, as many as 100 targets were hit. During the attacks, Iran's government tankers were anchored off the country’s northern coast, beyond the US naval blockade line. US drones fired missiles at the vessels and struck their engine rooms.

Track live updates of US-Iran war here

Among the other targets, according to US officials, were Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps air defence positions, radar installations, mine-laying capabilities, communications facilities, anti-ship cruise missile launchers and attack-drone launchers.

Trump aides attempt to de-escalate war ahead of midterms

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As the midterms approach and the Trump administration braces to see how the Americans have fared with the US-Iran war, the President's aides are attempting to avoid the war from escalating, news agency Reuters reported citing four people familiar with the discussions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the midterms approach and the Trump administration braces to see how the Americans have fared with the US-Iran war, the President's aides are attempting to avoid the war from escalating, news agency Reuters reported citing four people familiar with the discussions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: Six months of the US-Iran conflict

However, the renewed strikes already pose a threat to this approach.

The sources, requesting anonymity, told Reuters that US officials may consider intensifying military operations against Iran after the November 3 election but return to an all-out conflict is not on the cards, at least for now.

“We are keeping the pressure on Iran. But November is a priority,” Reuters reported a White House official as saying.

Iran strikes back

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In retaliation to the US' attacks on Tuesday, Iran hit back at American bases across West Asia in the biggest exchange of strikes between the two sides since July.

Also read: Iran claims 5 killed at wedding during US attack: ‘Trump and gang, you are disgusting’

Iran accused the US of hitting a wedding party and killing at least five people and inuring around 50 in Kuhestak, Sirik, a coastal area on the Strait of Hormuz. Among those killed was also a 4-year-old child, reported the IRNA news agency.

Iran launched strikes on Wednesday targeting American interests in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan after vowing "severe punishment" in response to US attacks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}