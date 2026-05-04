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'US has limited decision-making space': Iran says US losing support from Russia, China, Europe

Donald Trump's use of the word "guide" rather than "escort" to describe how the new naval mission will operate in the Strait of Hormuz.

Published on: May 04, 2026 03:17 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said that the United States has limited choices with regard to the ongoing war in Iran, adding that Washington is losing support from Russia, China, and Europe.

Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an exercise in southern Iran, in this handout image.

In a post on X, it said, "Iran's Ultimatum Against the Siege to the Pentagon China, Russia, and Europe's Shift in Tone Against Washington Trump's Reactive Letter to Congress Acceptance of Iran's Negotiating Conditions It carries no more than one meaning; Trump must choose between the impossible operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The decision-making space for America has been limited."

Amid shifting regional dynamics, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar reportedly held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to review the prevailing situation in the Middle East.

According to Al Arabiya, the discussion focused on the regional situation and diplomatic efforts being undertaken by Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the US evacuated 22 crew members who had been held aboard the seized Iranian container ship, MV Touska, to Pakistan.

The MV Touska was captured in the Gulf of Oman last month in an incident that Tehran described as an act of "piracy," as reported by Al Jazeera.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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