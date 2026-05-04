'US has limited decision-making space': Iran says US losing support from Russia, China, Europe

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said that the United States has limited choices with regard to the ongoing war in Iran, adding that Washington is losing support from Russia, China, and Europe.

Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an exercise in southern Iran, in this handout image.

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In a post on X, it said, "Iran's Ultimatum Against the Siege to the Pentagon China, Russia, and Europe's Shift in Tone Against Washington Trump's Reactive Letter to Congress Acceptance of Iran's Negotiating Conditions It carries no more than one meaning; Trump must choose between the impossible operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The decision-making space for America has been limited."

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO, said that European nations have "gotten the message" from US President Donald Trump and are now working to ensure that agreements on the use of military bases are being implemented, Al Jazeera reported on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO, said that European nations have "gotten the message" from US President Donald Trump and are now working to ensure that agreements on the use of military bases are being implemented, Al Jazeera reported on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Yes, there has been some disappointment from the US side, but Europeans have listened," Rutte told reporters at a European Political Community summit in Armenia, according to Al Jazeera. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Yes, there has been some disappointment from the US side, but Europeans have listened," Rutte told reporters at a European Political Community summit in Armenia, according to Al Jazeera. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The remarks come as Trump's Project Freedom was launched earlier in the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks come as Trump's Project Freedom was launched earlier in the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Follow here for live updates on US-Iran war Trump on Strait of Hormuz {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Follow here for live updates on US-Iran war Trump on Strait of Hormuz {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} US media outlets The Wall Street Journal, CNN and Axios have emphasised Trump's use of the word "guide" rather than "escort" to describe how the new naval mission will operate in the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US media outlets The Wall Street Journal, CNN and Axios have emphasised Trump's use of the word "guide" rather than "escort" to describe how the new naval mission will operate in the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

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Amid shifting regional dynamics, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar reportedly held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to review the prevailing situation in the Middle East.

According to Al Arabiya, the discussion focused on the regional situation and diplomatic efforts being undertaken by Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the US evacuated 22 crew members who had been held aboard the seized Iranian container ship, MV Touska, to Pakistan.

The MV Touska was captured in the Gulf of Oman last month in an incident that Tehran described as an act of "piracy," as reported by Al Jazeera.

nato us iran war Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

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