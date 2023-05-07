US hotel guest wakes up to night manager ‘sucking on his toes’

A night manager of a hotel in the United States was arrested for allegedly sneaking into a guest room, and sucking on his toes while he was asleep. The manager, identified as 52-year-old David Neal, made a key card and crept into the hotel room at the 4th Avenue South Hilton Hotel in Nashville, New York Post reported.

The police said that they have not yet found the room key card Neal used to enter the hotel room. (Representational image)

The visitor told the Nashville police department that he woke up to Neal’s mouth around his toes and immediately confronted him. He further added that Neal was one of the employees, who had come to his room a day before, to fix his television.

Neal acknowledged entering the visitor's room to the cops but made no mention of sucking his toes. He claimed that he did so to ensure the guest's safety after smelling smoke.

However, the police said that he never mentioned the smell of smoke to hotel security, and none of the other hotel guests or staff reported smelling smoke either.

The police further said that they have not yet found the room key card Neal used to enter the hotel room. He was arrested at his home in Lebanon on Friday and charged with aggravated burglary and assault.

Neal is currently jailed on a $27,000 bond, the police added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail