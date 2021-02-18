US House committee to 'probe' events in Texas after winter storm, outages, says Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi told reporters the committee would be examining "how things could've turned out better and will turn out better in the future."
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:29 PM IST
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the House Energy and Commerce Committee will be probing the events in Texas, where a winter storm paralysed the state's energy grid, leaving many without power amid freezing temperatures.
Pelosi told reporters the committee would be examining "how things could've turned out better and will turn out better in the future."
