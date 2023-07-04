US Independence Day: Where to watch fireworks this Fourth of July
Fourth of July: No matter where you live in the US, you can catch the fireworks show. Here are the details
As the United States celebrates the 247th anniversary of its Independence on 4th July, the day will be marked with parades, official ceremonies, cookouts, picnic gatherings, events and grand fireworks. The fireworks have been a part of the Fourth of July tradition since a long time. No matter where you live in the US, you can catch the fireworks show. Here are the details:
Read more: ‘Most challenging’: 4th of July US travel chaos, thousands of flights cancelled
Chicago
Guaranteed Rate Field is set to host fireworks. The lakefront fireworks will be also available on July 5 in case you miss the event. The fireworks will be available over the lake every Wednesday at 9pm and every Saturday at 10pm till Labor Day.
Antioch
Antioch Independence Day party will start at The Park at 3pm with music from Winnie Cooper and Mellencougar and the fireworks will start at 9:15pm.
Beecher
Beecher is hosting its firework show at 9:30pm on July 4. The event will kick off with a 5K run/walk.
Bensenville Liberty Fest
The Village of Bensenville's July 4th Liberty Fest fireworks are set to launch from the Public Works Facility at 9:30pm on July 4.
Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook's Independence Day will include a fireworks display just after 9pm on July 4.
Burr Ridge
Burr Ridge will display fireworks at 9:30pm on July 3.
DeKalb County
Fireworks will light off from Hopkins Park 30 minutes after sunset on July 4 in DeKalb County.
Des Plaines
Oakton College in Des Plaines hosted the fireworks show at 9:45pm on July 2.
Downers Grove/Woodridge
Zigfield Troy Golf show will take place at 9:30pm on July 4 at the course.
Evanston
Evanston fireworks will launch at 9:30pm on July 4.
Elgin
The suburb will host fireworks at 9:20pm on July 4.
Glenview
Glenview's fireworks show will start at 9:20pm on July 4.
Glencoe
The Village of Glencoe's display will be at 9pm on July 3 ahead of Independence Day.
Glen Ellyn
Fireworks in Glenn Ellyn will be held in the evening on July 4 at Lake Ellyn.
Joliet
Memorial Stadium will host Joliet’s 9:30pm fireworks show on July 4.
Lake Forest
The 16th annual Lake Forest Festival will include fireworks which will take place from 5pm-10pm on July 4.
Lemont
Lemont is celebrating Independence Day with fireworks at 9:30pm on July 3.
Lisle
Starting at 9:30pm on July 3, Community Park will host Libertyville’s Fourth of July fireworks.
Lombard
Madison Meadow Park will host fireworks on July 4 starting at dusk.
Mundelein
The Mundelein Community Days fireworks show will start at 9:30pm on July 4.
Naperville
Naperville will host a fireworks show at 9:30pm on July 4.
Taste of Oak Brook
The fireworks display will kick off after dusk at approximately 9:30pm.
Oak Lawn
The fireworks show will be presented at Richards High School starting at dusk on July 4.
Orland Park
Fireworks will light up the sky after 9:30pm on July 4.
Oswego
Prairie Point Park will host the fireworks display at 9:30pm on July 4.
Palatine
The fireworks will be launched behind Village Hall around 9 pm or after dusk on July 3.
Pingree Grove
Fireworks will start at the Cambridge Lakes Community Center after dusk on July 8.
Rockford
Downtown Rockford will celebrate Independence Day with a "firework spectacle" at 9:30pm on July 4.
Romeoville
The Village of Romeoville will feature three fireworks shows at different locations: 9:30pm on July 3 at Volunteer Park, Lukancic Middle School and Discovery Park.
Tinley Park
Ribfest is Tinley Park’s Independence Day celebration with a fireworks display at approximately 9:30pm on July 4.
Vernon Hills
Fireworks will be held at 9:15pm at Century Park on July 4.
Wheaton
Graf Park will host the fireworks at 9pm on July 3.
Winnetka
Fireworks can be seen around 9:20pm on July 4 at Skokie Playfield.
Warrenville
Warrensville’s annual Independence day celebration will witness a fireworks finale at approximately 9:30pm on July 4.