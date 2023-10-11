Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Initial US intelligence shows Hamas attack surprised Iranian leaders: Report

Initial US intelligence shows Hamas attack surprised Iranian leaders: Report

Reuters |
Oct 11, 2023 09:48 PM IST

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the US did not have confirmation of an Iranian link to the attack.

The United States has collected intelligence showing that key Iranian leaders were surprised by the unprecedented attacks on Israel by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Israel, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing American officials.

Hamas, an Iranian-backed group, launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, killing hundreds of Israelis and seizing dozens of hostages. (File)

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the US did not have confirmation of an Iranian link to the attack.

"We are talking to our Israeli counterparts on a daily basis about this question. We are looking back through our intelligence holdings to see if we have any further information on that," he said.

Hamas, an Iranian-backed group, launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, killing hundreds of Israelis and seizing dozens of hostages. Israel's death toll rose to 1,200 with over 2,700 wounded, its military said, from the militants' hours-long rampage after breaching the border fence enclosing Gaza on Saturday.

Israel subsequently battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza. The retaliatory strikes on the blockaded enclave have killed 1,055 people and wounded 5,184, Palestinian officials say. The U.N. said nine staffers working for the Palestinian refugee agency were among the dead.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel hamas united states iran
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP