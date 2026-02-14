US-Iran tensions LIVE updates: Trump confirms ‘very big’ deployment of aircraft carriers
- 9 Mins agoWhen was the last time US had two aircraft carriers in Middle East?
- 24 Mins agoUS envoys to hold nuclear talks with Iran on Tuesday - Report
- 58 Mins ago‘Best thing that could happen' - Trump on Iranian regime change
- 1 Hr 5 Mins ago‘Achieving total obliteration of Iran nuclear potential,’ Trump refers to June strikes
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoWhat Trump said on Bragg visit
- 1 Hr 21 Mins agoTrump says won't attack if Iran gives ‘right deal’
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoDonald Trump confirms sending second aircraft carrier amid tension with Iran
US Iran tension LIVE updates: In a sign of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, the US President Donald Trump said that they will “get it settled once and for all” as the Islamic Republic has been prolonging talks for years now while a lot of lives have been lost....Read More
“For 47 years, they've been talking and talking and talking. In the meantime, we've lost a lot of lives while they talk. Let's see what happens. In the meantime, tremendous power has arrived and additional power, as you know, and other carriers are going out shortly. So we'll see it out. Get it settled for once and for all, and that'll be good,” Trump said while talking to the press.
Calling Iran “difficult to deal with”, Trump said that the US has deployed a very big carrier group to Iran. "I would love to see if we could make a deal. They've been difficult to make a deal with. I thought we would have had a deal last time. They wish they did and that's what we did, Midnight Hammer," he said, reported news agency ANI.
On Friday, Trump also said that a second aircraft carrier group would soon be heading towards the Middle East and confirmed the reports of the movement of USS Gerald R. Ford, possible the world's largest aircraft carrier, from the Caribbean to the Middle East by saying, “It'll be leaving very shortly.”
"In case we don't make a deal, we'll need it," Trump added.
US Iran tensions | Key Points
The ongoing US-Iran tensions were triggered by the widespread protests in the Islamic Republic
US-Iran tensions LIVE updates: Most recently before the ongoing tensions, the United States had two aircraft carriers, which are a scarce military source, in Middle East last year in June during the Iran-Israel war in which, the US also struck nuclear sites in Iran.
The US military has only 11 aircraft carriers and their schedules are usually set well in advance, reported Reuters.
US-Iran tensions LIVE updates: US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will hold nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on Tuesday and representatives from Oman, which is acting as a mediator in the negotiations, will be present, reported Reuters citing a source briefed on the matter.
The source also said that Witkoff and Kushner will also attempt to end the Ukraine war and hold talks with officials from Russia and Ukraine as well on Tuesday in Geneva.
US-Iran tensions LIVE updates: The United States and Iran opened negotiations in Oman last week, with President Donald Trump seeking an arrangement to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
Trump has warned that the US could strike Iran if a deal is not secured. In recent weeks, Washington mobilised warships and fighter jets near Iran following a deadly crackdown by the regime after mass protests. The administration, however, has since shifted its primary focus back to Iran’s atomic capabilities.
According to Reuters, citing an unnamed source, an American delegation including Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet Iranian diplomats in Geneva on Tuesday.
US-Iran tensions LIVE updates: As Pentagon sent a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East, US President Donald Trump seemed welcoming of a potential regime change in Iran.
He said that a regime change in Iran "seems like that would be the best thing that could happen."
US-Iran tensions LIVE updates: Referring to the last year's strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities during the 12-day Iran-Israel war, US President Donald Trump said at Fort Bragg, "Last summer, I ordered devastating strikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities — something that was called Operation Midnight Hammer... achieving total obliteration of the Iran nuclear potential capability."
US-Iran tensions LIVE updates: After leaving from Fort Bragg visit, US President Donald Trump said, "We had a great visit at Fort Bragg. We saw a lot of heroes... We're going to be giving one particular person the Congressional Medal of Honor for what just took place in Venezuela... These are great warriors. These are great patriots."
US-Iran tensions LIVE updates: When asked what is Iran doing to avoid attack, US President Donald Trump said, "If they give us the right deal, we won't do that — but, you know, historically, they haven't done that. I will say they want to talk — but so far, they do a lot of talking and no action."
US-Iran tensions LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that a second aircraft carrier group would be heading to the Middle East soon, upping the military threat against Iran amid negotiations over its nuclear program.
"It'll be leaving very shortly," Trump told journalists when asked about reports the USS Gerald R. Ford would be moved from the Caribbean to the Middle East.
"In case we don't make a deal, we'll need it," Trump added. Read more.