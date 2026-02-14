US-Iran tensions LIVE updates: Trump confirms ‘very big’ deployment of aircraft carriers

Live

US Iran tension LIVE updates: Tensions between the United States and Iran have been on the edge since nationwide protests hit the latter against the current Islamic regime.

US Iran tension LIVE updates: In a sign of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, the US President Donald Trump said that they will "get it settled once and for all" as the Islamic Republic has been prolonging talks for years now while a lot of lives have been lost. "For 47 years, they've been talking and talking and talking. In the meantime, we've lost a lot of lives while they talk. Let's see what happens. In the meantime, tremendous power has arrived and additional power, as you know, and other carriers are going out shortly. So we'll see it out. Get it settled for once and for all, and that'll be good," Trump said while talking to the press. Calling Iran "difficult to deal with", Trump said that the US has deployed a very big carrier group to Iran. "I would love to see if we could make a deal. They've been difficult to make a deal with. I thought we would have had a deal last time. They wish they did and that's what we did, Midnight Hammer," he said, reported news agency ANI. On Friday, Trump also said that a second aircraft carrier group would soon be heading towards the Middle East and confirmed the reports of the movement of USS Gerald R. Ford, possible the world's largest aircraft carrier, from the Caribbean to the Middle East by saying, "It'll be leaving very shortly." "In case we don't make a deal, we'll need it," Trump added. US Iran tensions | Key Points The ongoing US-Iran tensions were triggered by the widespread protests in the Islamic Republic

