US to strike Iran? What to know as military reportedly readies for weeks-long operations

The U.S. military is gearing up for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran as U.S.-Iran tensions escalate if President Donald Trump orders an attack, two U.S. officials told Reuters. This comes as the Trump administration builds pressure on Iran amid discussions over curbing its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The disclosure comes amid a growing U.S. military buildup in the Middle East, with multiple carrier strike groups and additional combat forces being positioned to deter. If necessary, they may also execute extended operations.

“President Trump has all options on the table with regard to Iran” The Guardian reported that the Trump administration has ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford, among the most advanced aircraft carriers, to join the already deployed strike group in the Middle East.

In an interview with Axios on Tuesday, Trump stated that he was "thinking" about sending a second carrier strike group to the Middle East, but he also stated that he thought Tehran was open to reaching a nuclear agreement at that time.

However, it has "been difficult to make a deal" with Iran, Trump said on Friday while addressing American troops at a North Carolina base. “Sometimes you have to have fear. That's the only thing that really will get the situation taken care of,” he said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have threatened to attack back at any American military installation if strikes are launched on Iranian land.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly spoke regarding the preparations for a possible long-term U.S. military action. She said, “President Trump has all options on the table with regard to Iran.”

Talks continue amid rising tensions Diplomatic attempts are still ongoing; in an effort to reduce tensions, U.S. and Iranian envoys recently held discussions in Oman.

However, those initiatives have not yet yielded a result, and American officials fear that Tehran may strike back if military action is mandated.