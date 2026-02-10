'Only hope now': Iranian man's message to US, Donald Trump for 'attack' goes viral

A video of an Iranian man calling on the United States and western countries to intervene has gone viral. In the video, circulated two days ago, the man, identified as Pouria Hamidi shared a unique message for US President Donald Trump, shortly before taking his own life. Tensions between the United States and Iran have been on the edge since nationwide protests hit the latter against the current Islamic regime. (Reuters/AP)

As per a report by Iran International, Hamidi said he wanted to draw attention to the violent and deadly crackdown in Iran after nationwide protests.

“If you’re watching this, then I’m not around anymore. More than 40,000 people died, killed, massacred. More than Russia and Ukraine war and more than Israel and Palestine," he said, adding that he was making this video to share the truth about the crackdown on protestors.

In the 10-minute video, Hamidi then goes on to directly address the US and other Western nations, calling for a foreign intervention.