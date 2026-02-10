'Only hope now': Iranian man's message to US, Donald Trump for 'attack' goes viral
A video of an Iranian man calling on the United States and western countries to intervene has gone viral. In the video, circulated two days ago, the man, identified as Pouria Hamidi shared a unique message for US President Donald Trump, shortly before taking his own life.
As per a report by Iran International, Hamidi said he wanted to draw attention to the violent and deadly crackdown in Iran after nationwide protests. Follow live updates on US Iran tensions here
“If you’re watching this, then I’m not around anymore. More than 40,000 people died, killed, massacred. More than Russia and Ukraine war and more than Israel and Palestine," he said, adding that he was making this video to share the truth about the crackdown on protestors.
In the 10-minute video, Hamidi then goes on to directly address the US and other Western nations, calling for a foreign intervention.
HT was not able to independently verify the video
His video was released just before the US and Iranian leaders met in Oman to talk nuclear disarmament. In his video, he spoke against reaching a deal with the Khamenei regime, adding that a deal would be a "betrayal to those who died fighting for Iran."
“So please,” he said. “I beg you, do whatever you can to stop this deal.”
“America attacking the Iran is the only hope we have right now,” he said, adding, “We can't fight this regime alone. Our people need foreign intervention.”
Despite recording the entire message in English, he switched to Persian towards the end with a call for support.
“We people of Iran are lonely people and have nobody, so please support each other. Long live Iran," said Hamidi.
