US-Iran tensions live updates: American ships warned to 'stay away' from Iranian waters

“If Iranian forces board a US-flagged commercial vessel, the crew should not forcibly resist the boarding party. Refraining from forcible resistance does not imply consent or agreement to that boarding,” read the guidelines.

This warning comes after the US and Iran held indirect talks in Oman, after weeks of threats which brought both countries closer to war.

Another reason behind this warning is to avoid a repeat of the various Houthi attacks which took place in the Red Sea during the Israel-Gaza war.