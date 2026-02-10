US-Iran tensions live updates: American ships warned to 'stay away' from Iranian waters
US Iran tensions live updates: Amid the growing tensions between US and Iran, American ships in the Middle East region have been asked to stay “as far away as possible” from Iranian waters. The advisory, released by the US Maritime Administration on Monday, also urged the captains of the ships against granting Iranian forces permission to board US vessels....Read More
“If Iranian forces board a US-flagged commercial vessel, the crew should not forcibly resist the boarding party. Refraining from forcible resistance does not imply consent or agreement to that boarding,” read the guidelines.
This warning comes after the US and Iran held indirect talks in Oman, after weeks of threats which brought both countries closer to war.
Another reason behind this warning is to avoid a repeat of the various Houthi attacks which took place in the Red Sea during the Israel-Gaza war.
US Iran tensions live updates: Top Iranian official heads to Oman for fresh talks with US
US Iran tensions live updates: Top Iranian security official, Ali Larijani will travel Tuesday to Oman, the Mideast sultanate now mediating talks between Tehran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program aimed at halting a possible American strike.
Larijani, a former Iranian Parliament speaker, now serves as the secretary to the country's Supreme National Security Council. The Iranian official is also expected to deliver the indirect response from the Iranian government to last week's talks in Muscat.
The advisory, released by the US Maritime Administration on Monday, also urged the captains of American ships against granting Iranian forces permission to board US vessels.
