Amid US-Iran tensions, Washington to deploy world's largest aircraft carrier in Middle East

The United States will send the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to the Middle East to back up another one already there, putting more firepower in efforts to coerce Iran into a deal for its nuclear programme. USS Gerald Ford was also part of the Venezuela strike force and was sent by Trump to Carribbean last October. (AP)

Sources of Associated Press confirmed the deployment of a second carrier after one aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, had already been sent to the Middle East in a warning to Tehran.

Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran in the wake of Iran's deadly crackdown on protesters last month that killed thousands. The US has earlier warned of ‘traumatic’ consequences if Tehran fails to agree a deal over its nuclear programme.

The first aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, and its guided-missile destroyers are already in the Arabian Sea. Last week US forces shot down an Iranian drone that approached the carrier.

USS Gerald Ford was also part of Venezuela strike force USS Gerald Ford was also part of the Venezuela strike force and was sent by Trump to Carribbean last October. In the months leading up to the capture of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, Trump sent the USS Gerald to the Caribbean for a military buildup leading to a raid.

The USS Ford set out on deployment in late June 2025, which means the crew will have been deployed for eight months in two weeks.

About the movement of the second aircraft carrier in the Middle East, US Southern Command said American forces in Latin America will continue to "counter illicit activities and malign actors in the Western Hemisphere,” AP quoted them as saying.

Emanuel L. Ortiz, the spokesperson for Southern Command, reportedly said that the US forces will "remain fully ready to project power, defend themselves, and protect U.S. interests in the region.”

Trump on Friday warned Iran that failure to reach a deal with his administration would be “very traumatic.” Both nations also held indirect talks in Oman last week.

Speaking about the possibility of striking a deal with Iran on nuclear programme, Trump on Thursday remarked, “I guess over the next month, something like that.”

Gulf Arab nations have already warned that an attack could spiral into another regional conflict in a Mideast, which is still reeling from the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

