Where is Nicolás Maduro Guerra? What to know about Venezuelan President's son after US capture

A US operation in Venezuela reportedly led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. President Donald Trump said US forces carried out a strike in Caracas, detaining the Venezuelan leader and the first lady, and later flying them out of the country. Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra was born on June 21, 1990, and is President Maduro’s only son from his first marriage.(Instagram/ @maduroguerra)

In a post on Truth Social, the US President stated, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.”

Washington has long accused Maduro and Flores of corruption and drug trafficking, allegations they have denied.

US officials have said they will face criminal charges in the United States. This has brought attention to the rest of his family, including his only son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra.

Where is Nicolás Maduro Guerra?

The status of Guerra has not been publicly confirmed. In statements announcing the arrests of Maduro and Flores, US authorities did not mention him. Venezuelan officials have also not provided any public comment on his whereabouts.

Several media outlets, including the New York Post, reported that Maduro Guerra is named in US court documents alongside his parents. According to those reports, prosecutors allege his involvement in activities described in the indictment.

As of now, public reporting has not established whether Maduro Guerra remains in Venezuela or is outside the country.

Political background

Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra was born on June 21, 1990, and is President Maduro’s only son from his first marriage. He has previously held government roles in Venezuela and has been sanctioned by the US Treasury for his position in the Venezuelan government.

Treasury records indicate the sanctions froze any US-linked assets and prohibited US entities from doing business with him.

After Maduro assumed the presidency in 2013, Maduro Guerra was appointed to oversee special presidential inspections and later led Venezuela’s National Film School.

In 2021, he was elected to the National Assembly and served in leadership roles on committees focused on economic development.