US Iran tensions live updates: US attack imminent? Iran says military buildup 'does not scare' us
US Iran tensions: Tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated after US President Donald Trump called for a regime change in the nation, particularly after the nationwide protests.
US Iran tensions: As the US continues its military buildup in the Middle East, Iran has stated that the military deployment near the region "does not scare" Tehran. "Their military deployment in the region does not scare us," said Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, adding that Iran will not give up uranium enrichment, which is a key demand of the United States....Read More
The protests in Iran, which have left over 3,400 dead, were triggered due to rising inflation and rapid recline of the Iranian rial. In response to the protests, the Iranian government imposed a violent crackdown, killing and arresting many citizens.
US Iran tensions live updates: Trump signs order for tariffs on Iranian trading partners
US Iran tensions live updates: US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order which would impose 25 per cent tariffs on countries with trade with Iran.
The order states that tariffs "may be imposed on goods imported into the United States that are products of any country that directly or indirectly purchases, imports, or otherwise acquires any goods or services from Iran."
Such measures are expected to hit trade with China — Iran’s largest trading partner and the biggest buyer of Iranian oil — along with Russia, Germany, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
US Iran tensions live updates: Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi sentenced to 7 more years in prison
US Iran tensions live updates: Iran sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to over seven more years in prison after she began a hunger strike, supporters said Sunday.
The new convictions against Mohammadi come as Iran tries to negotiate with the United States over its nuclear program to avert a threatened military strike by President Donald Trump.
Mohammadi’s supporters cited her lawyer, who spoke to Mohammadi. The lawyer, Mostafa Nili, confirmed the sentence on X, saying it had been handed down Saturday by a Revolutionary Court in the city of Mashhad. Such courts typically issue verdicts with little or no opportunity for defendants to contest their charges.
“She has been sentenced to six years in prison for ‘gathering and collusion’ and one and a half years for propaganda and two-year travel ban,” said her lawyer, Mostafa Nili.
The lawyer added that she received another two years of internal exile to the city of Khosf, some 740 kilometers (460 miles) southeast of Tehran.
US Iran tensions Iive updates: ‘Will not give up uranium enrichment’, says Iran
Iran on Sunday reiterated its stance amid renewed nuclear talks with the United States. Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran will not give up uranium enrichment or bow to military pressure from Washington.