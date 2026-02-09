US Iran tensions live updates: US attack imminent? Iran says military buildup 'does not scare' us

Live

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been on the edge since nationwide protests hit the latter against the current Islamic regime.

US Iran tensions: As the US continues its military buildup in the Middle East, Iran has stated that the military deployment near the region "does not scare" Tehran. "Their military deployment in the region does not scare us," said Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, adding that Iran will not give up uranium enrichment, which is a key demand of the United States. Tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated after US President Donald Trump called for a regime change in the nation, particularly after the nationwide protests. The protests in Iran, which have left over 3,400 dead, were triggered due to rising inflation and rapid recline of the Iranian rial. In response to the protests, the Iranian government imposed a violent crackdown, killing and arresting many citizens.

