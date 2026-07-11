US-Iran war LIVE: Iran, Trump exchange warnings as peace hangs by thread; US president says ‘missiles loaded’
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had ordered the military to be ready to launch strikes on Iran if the Iranian government carried out or attempted to assassinate him.
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had ordered the military to be ready to launch strikes on Iran if the Iranian government carried out or attempted to assassinate him. The warning came after the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, where open calls were made for his killing. ...Read More
The “revenge” calls sparked fresh tensions across West Asia as an interim agreement to end the war continues to come under strain amid repeated crossfire in the region.
Trump on Iran talks
Trump said the US was willing to continue talks with Iran, but declared that the ceasefire between the two countries was over. His administration also moved swiftly to increase pressure on Tehran.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!," Trump wrote on social media on Friday.
Iran rejects Trump's claims
Iran on Friday rejected claims that it had asked to resume negotiations with the United States after Trump said Washington and Tehran had agreed to continue talks despite the recent rise in tensions.
According to Iranian state television, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had not requested negotiations with the US. He added that Iran had agreed to receive a visit from Qatar's mediator.
US-Iran tensions
The United States launched fresh airstrikes on Iran early Thursday, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile attacks targeting US-allied countries across the West Asia, escalating tensions and putting a fragile ceasefire under renewed strain.
The latest exchange followed similar attacks a day earlier that had already threatened the truce. Thursday's escalation was broader, with air raid sirens sounding at least three times in Bahrain, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters. Iran also launched missiles towards Kuwait and Qatar.
Sirens were also heard across Jordan on Thursday afternoon, where the United States maintains troops and military aircraft.
Despite two days of clashes that threatened to derail an already fragile ceasefire, technical talks between the US and Iran are continuing, a US official said.
The comments are likely to calm fears of a return to full-scale conflict after the US carried out fresh strikes on Iranian targets in retaliation for what it said were attacks by Tehran on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by targeting US military bases in the region on each of the past two nights.
Amid the renewed violence, Trump said on Wednesday that the ceasefire was “over,” but added that he would not prevent negotiations from moving forward.
Talks between the US and Iran were postponed this week as the Islamic Republic observed several days of funeral rites for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike on the opening day of the US-Israeli military campaign.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 11, 2026 11:22 am IST
West Asia tensions LIVE: Israel targets southern Lebanon in overnight attacks
West Asia tensions LIVE: The Israeli military carried out an air strike on the outskirts of Nabatieh, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.
According to the report, Israel launched another drone strike at the same location about five minutes later.
- Jul 11, 2026 11:02 am IST
US Iran war LIVE: Pakistan PM holds talks with Iran, Qatar leaders
US Iran war LIVE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate discussions with the leaders of Iran and Qatar in an effort to revive the stalled US-Iran negotiations.
The talks took place on Friday night as diplomatic efforts gathered momentum to restore dialogue between the rival sides following the recent escalation and attacks on each other's targets.
During his conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif expressed "deep concern over the recent escalation in tensions in the region" and stressed the urgent need to "restore regional peace and stability", according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.
He also urged all sides to "exercise restraint and refrain from any action that could jeopardise the hard-earned peace gains achieved over the past few months".
- Jul 11, 2026 10:50 am IST
Iran war news LIVE: Trump's big threat after Khamenei's funeral saw open calls for his killing
Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump issued a fresh threat to Iran on Saturday after open calls for his killing were heard during the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Trump said the warning was in response to threats "to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate" him. During Khamenei's funeral, mourners repeatedly carried posters and banners calling for the killing of both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump also wrote that the US military would "completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!"
Throughout the conflict and the uneasy ceasefire that followed, Trump repeatedly used the Arabic word for God in his public remarks while also threatening to destroy Iran's civilisation.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a nationwide advocacy organisation, has previously criticised what it described as Trump's "deranged mocking of Islam."
- Jul 11, 2026 10:43 am IST
US Iran war LIVE: China temporarily bans helium exports amid West Asia tensions
US Iran war LIVE: China on Friday announced an immediate temporary ban on helium exports as renewed military conflict in the West Asia threatens to cause fresh shortages of the gas, which is crucial for semiconductor manufacturing.
Earlier this year, the US-Israeli strikes on Iran disrupted global helium supplies, affecting companies around the world, including those in China, where the growing artificial intelligence industry increasingly depends on domestically produced chips to train and run AI models. Helium plays a key role in managing heat during semiconductor production.
"The helium export ban is a clear effort to protect domestic supply after the Iran conflict reignited," Cory Combs, head of supply chain and critical minerals research at policy research firm Trivium China told news agency Reuters.
- Jul 11, 2026 10:37 am IST
Iran war news LIVE: Traffic through Strait of Hormuz drops for 3rd straight night
Iran war news LIVE: Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continued to remain lower than usual for the third straight night between July 9 and 10, according to the latest data released by ship tracking company Windward.
Windward said just six ships travelled through the key waterway over a 12-hour period. A few days earlier, the normal traffic during the same period ranged between 18 and 22 vessels.
- Jul 11, 2026 10:34 am IST
Iran war news LIVE: Tehran hits back at Trump, says 'kept its word' on ceasefire
Iran war news LIVE: Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Tehran had "kept its word" on the ceasefire with the United States, after Trump claimed the truce was over but said he had agreed to hold more talks with the Islamic republic.
"Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called US Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU," Araghchi wrote on X. He was referring to a section of the memorandum of understanding that states the US would not deploy additional forces to the region.
- Jul 11, 2026 10:30 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says Iran ceasefire over but talks to continue
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump said the US would continue talks with Iran, but maintained that the ceasefire between the two countries was over. At the same time, his administration moved quickly to increase pressure on Tehran.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!," Trump wrote on social media on Friday.
- Jul 11, 2026 10:14 am IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump's ‘missiles locked and loaded’ threat to Iran
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Friday said he had directed the military to be ready to launch strikes on Iran if Tehran carried out or attempted to assassinate him.
"1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.
"Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran."