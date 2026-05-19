US-Iran LIVE Updates: Trump says US halted ‘planned’ attack on Iran after appeals from Gulf leaders
US-Iran LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said that he has put a "planned attack" on Iran on hold after appeals from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The US president further mentioned that they are "prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault" on Iran.
US-Iran LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said that he is holding off the scheduled attacks on Iran at the request of the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. However, he said that he has instructed the US military to remain prepared for a full-scale attack on Iran if a deal is not reached. ...Read More
This comes after President Trump turned down Iran's fresh peace proposal to stop ongoing West Asia crisis, saying that it it falls short of expectations and does not represent any meaningful progress towards a deal, reported Axios, citing a senior US official and a source briefed on the matter.
Iran remains defiant
Iran remained defiant in statements issued through state media after Trump's announcement, warning the US and its allies against making any further "strategic mistakes or miscalculations" in attacking Iran, while contending the Iranian armed forces were "more prepared and stronger than in the past."
Iran's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya, said Iran's armed forces are "ready to pull the trigger" in the event of any renewed US attack, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.
Update on Hormuz
Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was slightly higher last week, returning to levels in line with the average recorded since the start of the Middle East conflict after hitting a wartime low.
A total of 55 commodity vessels crossed the strategic waterway between May 11 and 17, according to data from Kpler, marking a sharp increase from the previous week, when just 19 vessels crossed.
Israel-Lebanon strike
Israeli strikes have killed more than 3,000 people in Lebanon since the start of the war between Hezbollah and Israel on March 2, the health ministry said, after an April 17 ceasefire failed to stop the fighting.
"The total cumulative toll of the aggression from March 2 to May 18 is now as follows: 3,020 martyrs and 9,273 wounded," the ministry said, with 211 people aged 18 and under and 116 healthcare workers among the dead.
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- Tue, 19 May 2026 07:20:21 am
US Iran war news LIVE: Oil rises as investors track Iran war developments after Trump holds off attack
US Iran war news LIVE: Global stock markets were mixed Monday and oil prices rose while investors digested shifting developments in the Middle East as US President Donald Trump said he postponed a planned attack on Iran at the request of Gulf leaders.
Oil prices had briefly turned lower following an Iranian media report that said American officials had agreed to suspend sanctions against its crude while talks on ending the war continue.
But with no confirmation of the report, as well as Iranian statements on taxing travel through the strait, oil prices quickly began rising again.
US equity indices gyrated between positive and negative territory, ending the day mixed.
- Tue, 19 May 2026 07:17:06 am
US Iran war news LIVE: Trump says 'very positive development' in peace talks
US Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that there was a "very positive development" in talks with Iran, which allegedly convinced him to postpone a planned military attack on the Islamic Republic.
"It's a very positive development, but we'll see whether or not it amounts to anything," Trump said during a White House event.
He said allies in the Middle East told him "they are getting very close to making a deal" that would leave Iran without nuclear weapons.
- Tue, 19 May 2026 06:58:26 am
US Iran war news LIVE: Oil prices fall after Trump calls off Iran strike
US Iran war news LIVE: Oil prices reduced after US President Donald Trump called off planned strikes on Iran following an appeal by his Gulf allies.
West Texas Intermediate for July dropped below $103 a barrel, after rising 3.3% on Monday, while Brent closed above $112.
- Tue, 19 May 2026 06:53:16 am
US Iran war news LIVE: Trump likely to meet top national security team today, says report
US Iran war news LIVE: Even though US President Donald Trump delayed the strikes against Iran following request from the premiers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Republican leader is expected to meet his top national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday, Axios reported.
- Tue, 19 May 2026 06:33:48 am
US-Iran LIVE Updates: Have vessels been moving through Hormuz? What has traffic been like?
US-Iran LIVE Updates: Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was reportedly slightly higher last week, returning to levels in line with the average recorded since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East.
Between May 11 and 17, a total of 55 commodity vessels crossed the strategic waterway, according to data from Kpler, marking a significant increase from the previous week, when just 19 vessels passed through the Strait, AFP reported.