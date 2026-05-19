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US-Iran LIVE Updates: Trump says US halted ‘planned’ attack on Iran after appeals from Gulf leaders

By Shivya Kanojia
May 19, 2026 07:20:22 am IST

US-Iran LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said that he has put a "planned attack" on Iran on hold after appeals from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The US president further mentioned that they are "prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault" on Iran.

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US-Iran LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said that he is holding off the scheduled attacks on Iran at the request of the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. However, he said that he has instructed the US military to remain prepared for a full-scale attack on Iran if a deal is not reached. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 19 May 2026 07:20:21 am

    US Iran war news LIVE: Oil rises as investors track Iran war developments after Trump holds off attack

    US Iran war news LIVE: Global stock markets were mixed Monday and oil prices rose while investors digested shifting developments in the Middle East as US President Donald Trump said he postponed a planned attack on Iran at the request of Gulf leaders.

    Oil prices had briefly turned lower following an Iranian media report that said American officials had agreed to suspend sanctions against its crude while talks on ending the war continue.

    But with no confirmation of the report, as well as Iranian statements on taxing travel through the strait, oil prices quickly began rising again.

    US equity indices gyrated between positive and negative territory, ending the day mixed.

  • Tue, 19 May 2026 07:17:06 am

    US Iran war news LIVE: Trump says 'very positive development' in peace talks

    US Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that there was a "very positive development" in talks with Iran, which allegedly convinced him to postpone a planned military attack on the Islamic Republic.

    "It's a very positive development, but we'll see whether or not it amounts to anything," Trump said during a White House event.

    He said allies in the Middle East told him "they are getting very close to making a deal" that would leave Iran without nuclear weapons.

  • Tue, 19 May 2026 06:58:26 am

    US Iran war news LIVE: Oil prices fall after Trump calls off Iran strike

    US Iran war news LIVE: Oil prices reduced after US President Donald Trump called off planned strikes on Iran following an appeal by his Gulf allies.

    West Texas Intermediate for July dropped below $103 a barrel, after rising 3.3% on Monday, while Brent closed above $112.

  • Tue, 19 May 2026 06:53:16 am

    US Iran war news LIVE: Trump likely to meet top national security team today, says report

    US Iran war news LIVE: Even though US President Donald Trump delayed the strikes against Iran following request from the premiers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Republican leader is expected to meet his top national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday, Axios reported.

  • Tue, 19 May 2026 06:33:48 am

    US-Iran LIVE Updates: Have vessels been moving through Hormuz? What has traffic been like?

    US-Iran LIVE Updates: Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was reportedly slightly higher last week, returning to levels in line with the average recorded since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East.

    Between May 11 and 17, a total of 55 commodity vessels crossed the strategic waterway, according to data from Kpler, marking a significant increase from the previous week, when just 19 vessels passed through the Strait, AFP reported.

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