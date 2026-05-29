US-Iran war news LIVE: Both countries ‘very close’ to deal, says JD Vance; believes Tehran negotiating in good faith
US-Iran war news LIVE: This development comes after both sides accused each other of violating the truce that began in April, three months after the Middle East conflict was triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
US-Iran war news LIVE: After months of back-and-forth efforts and proposals, a tentative ceasefire deal has been reached between the United States and Iran, US officials said on Thursday, though it is pending President Donald Trump’s approval, Axios reported. The Memorandum of Understanding aims to extend the ceasefire for 60 days, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and begin negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. ...Read More
This development comes after both sides accused each other of violating the truce that began in April, three months after the Middle East conflict was triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
What’s in the deal?
Under the proposal, both sides will sign the memorandum, allowing a 60 day ceasefire that could be extended if needed on a mutual basis. It further states that shipping through Strait of Hormuz would be unrestricted, with no tolls and harassment. Iran would also agree to remove all mines from the Strait within 30 days, as reported by Axios.
Another key point included in the proposal is that the US would lift its blockade from Hormuz if commercial traffic resumes. The US would also issue some sanctions waivers to allow Iran to sell oil freely.
The MoU will include a commitment from Iran to not pursue a nuclear weapon, Axios reported citing US officials. It will also specify that, during the 60-day negotiation period, the initial focus will be on disposing of Iran’s highly enriched uranium and addressing its uranium enrichment activities.
According to the official, Iran pushed for the immediate release of frozen funds and permanent sanctions relief, but the US insisted those measures would only come after Iran made concrete concessions. The deal would also include a plan to help Iran start getting goods and humanitarian aid.
The proposal also states that the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon would end. The two leaders, Trump and Netanyahu have had a heated exchange about this clause, Axios reported.
A deal getting close?
US officials told Axios that a deal could be announced by Sunday, though it has not been finalised and could fall apart. Trump has been briefed about the proposal but has not signed it yet. A US official provided an outline of the deal, much of it was verified. These details have not been confirmed by Iran, though it says a deal is getting close.
"The president relayed to the mediators that he wants a couple of days to think about it," a US official told Axios.
US and Iran strikes
The US and Iran exchanged strikes on Thursday in their most serious confrontation since the April ceasefire, raising fears over the stability of ongoing peace efforts and the reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
In fresh escalation in the war between the United States and Iran, the American forces on Wednesday struck Iran for the second time in a week on Wednesday and claimed that the strike was done in self defence after they observed some aggressive activity from the forces of the other side.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 29 May 2026 08:31:00 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: US expands sanctions on Iran's ‘shadow oil economy’; warns of serious sanctions
Iran war news LIVE: The United States on Thursday (local time) slashed a new set of sanctions targeting Iran’s alleged “shadow oil economy,” accusing Tehran of using illicit oil revenues to fund the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), regional proxy groups and military operations across West Asia.
US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the sanctions are part of Washington’s “Economic Fury” campaign aimed at increasing pressure on Iran.
"The US is targeting the Iranian regime's dark fleet and illicit oil networks under Economic Fury," Pigott said in a post on X. "Today's sanctions cut off billions in revenue that funds the IRGC, proxy forces, and attacks on our partners. Any entity trading Iranian oil faces serious risk of US sanctions."
- Fri, 29 May 2026 08:28:14 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: US treasury Scott Bessent says Oman has ‘no plans to toll the strait’
Iran war news LIVE: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he spoke with Omani ambassador and was assured that there were no plans for tolling the strait.
“Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we will have to blow them up,” Bessent said, seconding US President Donald Trump's stance.
“As he said, our countries have had 200 years of good relations,” Bessent said. “He wants to have another 200 more.”
- Fri, 29 May 2026 08:22:37 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: ‘Those who want to visit Mecca, Medina will be allowed’, says Scott Bessent
Iran war news LIVE: Iran war news LIVE: On US plans to shut down Iranian airlines’ access to landing spots, refuelling, and ticket sales, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranians who want to visit Mecca or Medina will be allowed.
"... We're not going to restrict movement for religious reasons. Iranians who want to make the pilgrimage to Mecca or Medina will be allowed. We will also allow valid humanitarian reasons. But the other thing we can do is that when these airlines fly, they have to be refuelled. They sell tickets. They pay landing fees. Anyone who accepts those, we will sanction. So they should be very clear that the state-owned Iranian airlines are outlaws and cannot do this..."
- Fri, 29 May 2026 08:14:17 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: ‘In a position to set back Iran’s nuclear program for a long time', says JD Vance
Iran war news LIVE: US vice president J D Vance said Washington is in a position where it could set back Iran’s nuclear program, not just for President Trump’s term, but “over the long term.”
Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Vance said, “If you look at what we've already accomplished here, assuming that we're able to get to a final agreement here, we're reopening the Strait of Hormuz, we've already decimated their conventional military, and we're in a position where we could substantially set back their nuclear program, not just during the term of this President, but over the long term. That's a very, very good thing for the American people. So, we're not there yet, but we're very close. We're going to keep on working at it.”
- Fri, 29 May 2026 08:09:52 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: ‘Trump has done what no other President could’, says US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Iran war news LIVE: As a deal between US and Iran comes close, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that President Trump has done something “no other” administration was able to do. He was talking about getting Iranians to talk about their nuclear weapon, perhaps commtting to not have one.
“This administration, President Trump, has done something that no other administration was able to do. We have gotten the Iranians to talk about their nuclear programme and perhaps commit to not having one. That has never happened before. It had been off the table. When you look at the results of the kinetic action of our economic pressure, it has worked to bring them to the table and have a discussion on this,” he said.
- Fri, 29 May 2026 08:01:21 am
Iran war news LIVE: Will the deal lead to end of Israel, Lebanon war
Iran war news LIVE: The proposal also states that the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon would end. The two leaders, Trump and Netanyahu have had a heated exchange about this clause, Axios reported.
- Fri, 29 May 2026 07:54:00 am
Iran war news LIVE: Will US release funds to Iran? What deal says.
Iran war news LIVE: According to the official, Iran pushed for the immediate release of frozen funds and permanent sanctions relief, but the US insisted those measures would only come after Iran made concrete concessions. The deal would also include a plan to help Iran start getting goods and humanitarian aid, as reported by Axios.
- Fri, 29 May 2026 07:48:12 am
Iran war news LIVE: A deal close. But where does Iran's nuclear weapon talks stand?
Iran war news LIVE: The MoU will include a commitment from Iran to not pursue a nuclear weapon, Axios reported citing US officials.
It will also specify that, during the 60-day negotiation period, the initial focus will be on disposing of Iran’s highly enriched uranium and addressing its uranium enrichment activities.
- Fri, 29 May 2026 07:42:32 am
Iran war news LIVE: Will US remove it's Hormuz blockade?
Iran war news LIVE: A key point included in the proposal is that the US would lift its blockade from Hormuz if commercial traffic resumes. The US would also issue some sanctions waivers to allow Iran to sell oil freely, Axios reported.
- Fri, 29 May 2026 07:34:19 am
Iran war news LIVE: 60-day ceasefire, toll-free Hormuz opening. What's in the deal?
Iran war news LIVE: Under the proposal, both sides will sign the memorandum, allowing a 60 day ceasefire that could be extended if needed on a mutual basis.
It further states that shipping through Strait of Hormuz would be unrestricted, with no tolls and harassment. Iran would also agree to remove all mines from the Strait within 30 days, as reported by Axios.
- Fri, 29 May 2026 07:11:19 am
Iran war news LIVE: US, Tehran reach tentative deal, includes 60-day ceasefire, Hormuz reopening, lifting US blockade
Iran war news LIVE: After months of back-and-forth efforts and proposals, a tentative ceasefire deal has been reached between the United States and Iran, US officials said on Thursday, though it is pending President Donald Trump’s approval, Axios reported.
The Memorandum of Understanding aims to extend the ceasefire for 60 days, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and begin negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.