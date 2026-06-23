Iran war LIVE: Iran says strait won't return to pre-war status; Trump says 'doing well with Hormuz'
Iran war LIVE: Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war operational status and asserted that Iran will manage the strategic waterway under its own arrangements, while maintaining adherence to international regulations.
Iran war LIVE: US Vice President JD Vance said peace talks with Iran created a “good foundation for a successful final deal” to end the war that began at the end of February. ...Read More
Vance’s comments came after he and Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrapped up a lengthy round of initial talks aimed at solidifying a permanent end to the war between the countries.
US-Iran war | Top points
1. Trump says Iran ready for extensive weapons inspections
US President Donald Trump said Iran is prepared to accept major weapons inspections to ensure what he called "nuclear honesty" and greater transparency regarding its nuclear activities. He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social following recent US-Iran talks in Switzerland.
2. JD Vance calls Switzerland talks productive
US Vice President JD Vance described the latest round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran as productive, saying the discussions laid "a very good foundation" for a successful final agreement between the two countries.
3. US claims progress on nuclear oversight
Vance said the talks established mechanisms related to regional stability and oversight of Iran's nuclear programme. He also claimed that Iran had agreed to allow nuclear inspectors into the country as a step toward preventing the development of nuclear weapons.
4. Iran rejects claims of new inspection commitments
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei pushed back against the US claims, saying Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would continue only under existing safeguards obligations and according to Iranian laws and national security decisions.
5. Hormuz will be administered by Tehran
Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the Strait of Hormuz will be administered by Tehran, state media reported on Tuesday, following talks pushing to end the US-Israeli war on the Islamic republic.
6. ‘Doing very well with Hormuz’, says Trump
Trump, while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday said the US is doing very well with the Strait of Hormuz. “We have total control of the strait. We have a navy, there was a blockade, which was more effective than dropping bombs. We're doing very well with respect to the Hormuz Strait. We took in more oil yesterday than has ever gone through the strait... We have an open strait and we have a country that will never have a nuclear weapon.”
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- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 07:59:55 am
Iran war LIVE: Lebanese president discusses Israel truce with senior US, Qatari officials
Iran war LIVE: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US Vice President JD Vance discussed a de-confliction mechanism for Lebanon on Monday, Aoun's office said, as Vance said the move aimed to prevent spiralling Israel-Hezbollah violence.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nonetheless declared that Israeli forces had been granted "full freedom" to engage any threat encountered in southern Lebanon, reaffirming that troops would remain deployed in the region for as long as deemed necessary.
"My directive, and that of the minister of defence, to the IDF is clear and has not changed: Our fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or developing threat to them or to the residents of the North," Netanyahu said in a statement.
(AFP)
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 07:47:31 am
Iran war LIVE: Trump says preventing Iranian nuclear weapon "supersedes" depression risk
Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would take whatever steps he considers necessary if Iran fails to follow through on any agreement reached after the first round of technical discussions between the two countries in Switzerland.
Speaking at the White House Oval Office during the signing of two Executive Orders on quantum technology, Trump said any failure by Tehran to comply would invite a response from Washington.
"If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do," Trump told reporters.
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 07:42:24 am
Iran war LIVE: Iran rejects claims of new inspection commitments
Iran war LIVE: Iran, however, disputed the US version of events. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran’s engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would continue only under existing safeguards obligations and in line with decisions made by Iran’s Parliament and the Supreme National Security Council.
Speaking to Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA, Baqaei said, "Iran's interactions with the Agency, in accordance with Iran's obligations under the Safeguards Agreements, will continue according to existing procedures and comply with the laws enacted by the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis) and the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)."
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 07:24:56 am
Iran war LIVE: US waives Iran oil sanctions as peace deal brings huge shift
Iran war LIVE: The US has authorized the sale of Iranian oil and fuels as part of an agreement to end the war against Tehran, a sweeping change after years of economic sanctions.
The US Treasury Department issued a wide-ranging 60-day license that allows Iran to sell crude and petroleum products through Aug. 21. The license, which allows payments to be made in US dollars, comes as both sides are engaged in fragile discussions for a lasting peace deal.
The waiver even allows the US to import Iranian crude oil and other petrochemical and petroleum products, opening the door for the first such shipments in decades.
The stunning reversal comes after almost a decade of sanctions including a “maximum pressure” campaign to cripple Iran’s economy, implemented by President Donald Trump after he pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran in his first term.
(Bloomberg)
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 07:15:46 am
Iran war LIVE: Why JD Vance delayed his Switzerland trip for Iran peace talks
Iran war LIVE: Just a day after the United States and Iran signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending months of war and opening negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme, US vice president JD Vance unexpectedly postponed a planned trip to Switzerland, where the next phase of talks was expected to begin.
While the White House officially attributed the delay to "logistical" complications, developments on both sides suggest that the reasons go much deeper than scheduling challenges. Read more here
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 07:11:57 am
Iran war LIVE: Vance dismisses claims of being shrugged off by Araghchi
Iran war LIVE: US vice president JD Vance on Monday dismissed claims of being shrugged off by Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, saying he sometimes finds Iranian negotiators “extremely confusing.”
Responding to a reporter during a brief press conference before departing from Switzerland, Vance said, “no”, when he was asked if he felt snubbed by the diplomat after a video circulated in which Araghchi entered and exited a meeting room without greeting him, CNN reported.
“I mean, trust me, I’ve spent a lot of time dealing with the Iranians over the last few months,” Vance added, speaking to reporters before he boarded Air Force Two. “Sometimes I find them extremely confusing as negotiators.”
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 07:09:09 am
Iran war LIVE: Vance says Iran agreed to nuclear inspections; Tehran denies any such deal after talks
Iran war LIVE: Vance on Monday said that Iran is ready for nuclear inspection. Meanwhile, Iran denied any such “new deal”.
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 07:07:36 am
Iran war LIVE: Iran says Hormuz will never return to pre-war status, vows to manage strategic strait
Iran war LIVE: Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday said that the Hormuz will not return to its pre-war operational status and asserted that Iran will manage the strategic waterway under its own arrangements, while maintaining adherence to international regulations.
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 07:01:09 am
Iran war LIVE: Iran chief negotiator says Hormuz will be administered by Tehran, says state media
Iran war LIVE: Iran's chief negotiators Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the Strait of Hormuz will be administered by Tehran, state media reported on Tuesday.
Ghalibaf said "that the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war conditions and will be administered by the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with international law", according to IRNA.
(AFP)
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 06:58:27 am
Iran war LIVE: Vance says Iran agreed to nuclear inspections; Tehran rejects US claim
Iran war LIVE: US Vice President JD Vance claimed that Iran had agreed to allow nuclear inspectors into the country following talks in Switzerland, but Tehran rejected the claim, saying it had not accepted any fresh commitments.
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 06:54:57 am
Iran war LIVE: Trump reiterates Vance's stance on Iran being ready for 'major weapons inspections'
Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) reiterated Vice President JD Vance's assertion that Iran is prepared to accept extensive weapons inspections as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts following recent talks between Washington and Tehran in Switzerland under the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU).
- Tue, 23 Jun 2026 06:49:55 am
US-Iran peace deal LIVE: Trump says preventing Iranian nuclear weapon "supersedes" depression risk
US-Iran peace deal LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would take necessary action if Iran fails to adhere to any agreement following the conclusion of the initial round of technical talks in Switzerland, stressing that preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon is more important than concerns over global economic fallout, including the risk of a worldwide depression.
Speaking during the signing ceremony of two Executive Orders on quantum technology at the White House Oval Office, Trump said enforcement measures would be taken if Iran did not comply with its commitments.
"If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do," Trump told reporters.
He added that continued cooperation from Tehran would ensure stability, saying, "As long as they respect us, we are not going to have any trouble."
Addressing concerns about the potential global economic impact of military action on Iran, Trump rejected the suggestion that such steps could trigger a depression.
(ANI)