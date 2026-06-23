Iran war LIVE: Iran says strait won't return to pre-war status; Trump says 'doing well with Hormuz'

Iran war LIVE: US Vice President JD Vance said peace talks with Iran created a “good foundation for a successful final deal” to end the war that began at the end of February. ...Read More

Vance’s comments came after he and Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrapped up a lengthy round of initial talks aimed at solidifying a permanent end to the war between the countries.

US-Iran war | Top points

1. Trump says Iran ready for extensive weapons inspections

US President Donald Trump said Iran is prepared to accept major weapons inspections to ensure what he called "nuclear honesty" and greater transparency regarding its nuclear activities. He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social following recent US-Iran talks in Switzerland.

2. JD Vance calls Switzerland talks productive

US Vice President JD Vance described the latest round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran as productive, saying the discussions laid "a very good foundation" for a successful final agreement between the two countries.

3. US claims progress on nuclear oversight

Vance said the talks established mechanisms related to regional stability and oversight of Iran's nuclear programme. He also claimed that Iran had agreed to allow nuclear inspectors into the country as a step toward preventing the development of nuclear weapons.

4. Iran rejects claims of new inspection commitments

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei pushed back against the US claims, saying Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would continue only under existing safeguards obligations and according to Iranian laws and national security decisions.

5. Hormuz will be administered by Tehran

Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the Strait of Hormuz will be administered by Tehran, state media reported on Tuesday, following talks pushing to end the US-Israeli war on the Islamic republic.

6. ‘Doing very well with Hormuz’, says Trump

Trump, while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday said the US is doing very well with the Strait of Hormuz. “We have total control of the strait. We have a navy, there was a blockade, which was more effective than dropping bombs. We're doing very well with respect to the Hormuz Strait. We took in more oil yesterday than has ever gone through the strait... We have an open strait and we have a country that will never have a nuclear weapon.”