US-Iran war LIVE updates: 'Not going to be more patient,' says Trump, urging Tehran to reach deal with Washington
US-Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said he would not be much more patient with Iran as he urged Tehran to reach a deal with Washington. "I am not going to be much more patient," Trump said in an interview aired on Thursday night on Fox News' "Hannity" program.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet on Friday to wrap up a two-day state visit. Trump is on his first visit to China since 2017, and has been hoping for tangible results that might improve his dented approval ratings ahead of crucial midterm elections. ...Read More
The two leaders are scheduled to have tea on Friday and lunch before Trump flies back to the United States.
Ship reportedly seized off UAE
A commercial vessel or ship was reportedly seized by Iranian personnel off the United Arab Emirates and headed for Iranian waters on Thursday while the White House said US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed on the need to keep the nearby Strait of Hormuz shipping lane open. China is close to Iran and is the main buyer of its oil. Iran has largely shut the strait to ships apart from its own since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28, causing the biggest-ever disruption to global energy supplies.
The US paused its attacks on Iran last month but added a blockade of the country's ports.
Chinese vessels allowed to pass Hormuz
Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Thursday said around 30 vessels had transited through the Strait of Hormuz since Wednesday evening with Tehran's permission, Reuters news agency reported citing state media.
Iran has also begun allowing some Chinese vessels to transit through the Strait of Hormuz after an understanding was reached over Iranian management protocols for the waterway, the semi-official Fars news agency reported Thursday citing an informed source.
This comes even as the White House stated that both US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and on Iran never having a nuclear weapon.
PM Modi's visit to UAE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his five-nation tour on Friday, starting with a visit to the United Arab Emirates as the region remains tense amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi will be visiting a total of five nations in the next six days. On May 15, the PM will land in the UAE for a short visit, before leaving for the Netherlands.
What's on agenda for Modi's UAE visit?
As per people familiar with the matter, energy security will be a key focus area during PM Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi.
The prime minister is also expected to sign key agreements with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on LPG supplies and strategic petroleum reserves, HT reported earlier.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 15 May 2026 07:33:56 am
US Iran war LIVE: Araghchi calls on BRICS to unite against ‘US bullying’
US Iran war LIVE: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on Thursday at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, called for countries to unite against American bullying, arguing that such practices must be consigned to the "dustbin of history."
"To virtually everyone in this room, our resistance against US bullying is not an unfamiliar battle. So many of us encounter slight variations of the same repugnant coercion. It is high time for us to jointly step up and work towards making clear that those practices belong in the dustbin of history", he said.
"Today, our nations are closer to one another than ever before, and we cannot ignore the common and dangerous challenge we all face. History has shown that empires in decline will stop at nothing to arrest their inevitable fates. A wounded animal will desperately claw and roar on its way down", the Iranian Foreign Minister added.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 07:25:26 am
US Iran war LIVE: 'Not going to be more patient,' says Trump, urging Iran to reach deal with US
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump said he would not be much more patient with Iran as he urged Tehran to reach a deal with Washington. "I am not going to be much more patient," Trump said in an interview aired on Thursday night on Fox News' "Hannity" program.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 07:14:16 am
US Iran war LIVE: Israel, Lebanon hold third round of 'productive, positive' peace talks, says US official
US Iran war LIVE: Israel and Lebanon concluded the third round of peace talks, which lasted over eight hours at the US State Department on Thursday, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post.
The delegations from both countries will meet again on Friday for further discussions. A State Department official termed the talks "productive and positive".
As per the Jerusalem Post, the official added, "We look forward to continuing this tomorrow and hope to have more to share then".
According to the outlet, the US mediation of the talks was led by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Secretary of State Marco Rubio's adviser Michael Needham, and US Ambassador to Lebanon Michael Issa.
The Israeli delegation was led by Israel's ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, who was accompanied by the IDF Head of Strategy, Brig.-Gen. Amichai Levin, a representative from the National Security Council, and the acting Israeli military attache in Washington.
The Lebanese delegation comprised Lebanon's former ambassador to the US, Simon Karam, current Lebanese ambassador Nada Hamadeh Mouawad, and Lebanon's military attache in Washington.
Prior to the negotiations, an Israeli official had told the Jerusalem Post that the talks aimed to discuss a framework for an agreement in greater depth. (ANI)
- Fri, 15 May 2026 07:07:09 am
US Iran war LIVE: XI probably has ability to influence Iran, says Trump
US Iran war LIVE: XI probably has ability to influence Iran, Trump said according to Fox News.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 07:04:48 am
PM Modi UAE Visit LIVE: PM Modi to embark on 5-nation tour today to deepen India's global strategic partnerships
PM Modi UAE Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-nation visit to the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy from May 15-20, 2026, aimed at deepening India's strategic partnerships across trade, technology, energy, innovation and green growth, while reinforcing India's expanding engagement with Europe and the Gulf region.
Ahead of the visit, exporters' body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said the tour comes at a "crucial juncture" and is expected to give fresh momentum to India's trade and investment ties with Europe and the Gulf region.
Calling the visit significant for India's economic and strategic engagement with Europe and the Gulf region, FIEO said the high-level meetings are expected to create new opportunities for Indian exporters across sectors such as engineering, clean energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, textiles, logistics and digital trade.
FIEO President S C Ralhan said, "The Prime Minister's high-level engagements with the leadership of UAE and major European nations underline India's growing stature as a trusted economic partner and a key driver of global growth. The visit is expected to create substantial opportunities for Indian exporters across sectors including engineering, clean energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, food processing, textiles, logistics and digital trade."
The exporters' body said the visit assumes added importance at a time when India is deepening economic integration with Europe and the Gulf region through trade partnerships, resilient supply chains and investment-led growth. (ANI)
- Fri, 15 May 2026 06:58:20 am
US Iran war LIVE: Trump and Xi set for second day of talks after Taiwan warning
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping are set to meet on Friday to wrap up a two-day state visit that has featured pomp and business deals but also a warning from Xi that mishandling the Taiwan issue could send relations spiraling.
Trump is on the first visit by a U.S. president to China, America's main strategic and economic rival, since his last in 2017, and has been seeking tangible results that might improve his dented approval ratings ahead of crucial midterm elections.
The two leaders are scheduled to have tea and lunch before Trump flies back to the United States.
"Hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform early on Friday.
The summit has been aimed at maintaining a fragile trade truce struck when the leaders last met in October and Trump suspended triple-digit tariffs on Chinese goods and Xi backed away from choking global supplies of vital rare earths.
Xi told Trump on Thursday that negotiations on trade issues had reached "balanced and positive outcomes", without elaborating. (Reuters)
- Fri, 15 May 2026 06:51:35 am
US Iran war LIVE: India's PM Modi to visit the UAE, energy security on cards
US Iran war LIVE: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Friday - May 15. As per people familiar with the matter, energy security and cooperation is expected to be a key focus area during the prime minister's visit.
- Fri, 15 May 2026 06:37:15 am
US-Iran war LIVE updates:Obama backs 2015 nuclear deal with Iran
US Iran war LIVE: Former US President Barack Obama has defended the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, arguing it curbed Tehran’s nuclear programme without triggering a wider regional conflict.
In an interview with CBS, the former US President said the agreement succeeded in removing much of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, and was supported by both US and Israeli intelligence assessments at the time.
“We pulled it off without firing a missile,” Obama said. “We got 97 percent of their enriched uranium out.
“There’s no dispute that it worked. And we didn’t have to kill a whole bunch of people or shut down the Strait of Hormuz.”