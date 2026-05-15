US-Iran war LIVE updates: Commercial vessel ‘seized’ off UAE coast as Trump, Xi discuss Iran

The two leaders are scheduled to have tea on Friday and lunch before Trump flies back to the United States.

Ship reportedly seized off UAE

A commercial vessel or ship was reportedly seized by Iranian personnel off the United Arab Emirates and headed for Iranian waters on Thursday while the White House said US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed on the need to keep the nearby Strait of Hormuz shipping lane open. China is close to Iran and is the main buyer of its oil. Iran has largely shut the strait to ships apart from its own since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28, causing the biggest-ever disruption to global energy supplies.

The US paused its attacks on Iran last month but added a blockade of the country's ports.

Chinese vessels allowed to pass Hormuz

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Thursday said around 30 vessels had transited through the Strait of Hormuz since Wednesday evening with Tehran's permission, Reuters news agency reported citing state media.

Iran has also begun allowing some Chinese vessels to transit through the Strait of Hormuz after an understanding was reached over Iranian management protocols for the waterway, the semi-official Fars news agency reported Thursday citing an informed source.

This comes even as the White House stated that both US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and on Iran never having a nuclear weapon.

PM Modi's visit to UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his five-nation tour on Friday, starting with a visit to the United Arab Emirates as the region remains tense amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi will be visiting a total of five nations in the next six days. On May 15, the PM will land in the UAE for a short visit, before leaving for the Netherlands.

What's on agenda for Modi's UAE visit?

As per people familiar with the matter, energy security will be a key focus area during PM Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi.

The prime minister is also expected to sign key agreements with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on LPG supplies and strategic petroleum reserves, HT reported earlier.