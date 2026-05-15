US-Iran war LIVE updates: Commercial vessel ‘seized’ off UAE coast as Trump, Xi discuss Iran
US-Iran war LIVE updates: A ship was reported seized by Iranian personnel off the UAE and headed for Iranian waters on Thursday while the White House said US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed on the need to keep the nearby Strait of Hormuz shipping lane open.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet on Friday to wrap up a two-day state visit. Trump is on his first visit to China since 2017, and has been hoping for tangible results that might improve his dented approval ratings ahead of crucial midterm elections....Read More
The two leaders are scheduled to have tea on Friday and lunch before Trump flies back to the United States.
Ship reportedly seized off UAE
A commercial vessel or ship was reportedly seized by Iranian personnel off the United Arab Emirates and headed for Iranian waters on Thursday while the White House said US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed on the need to keep the nearby Strait of Hormuz shipping lane open. China is close to Iran and is the main buyer of its oil. Iran has largely shut the strait to ships apart from its own since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28, causing the biggest-ever disruption to global energy supplies.
The US paused its attacks on Iran last month but added a blockade of the country's ports.
Chinese vessels allowed to pass Hormuz
Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Thursday said around 30 vessels had transited through the Strait of Hormuz since Wednesday evening with Tehran's permission, Reuters news agency reported citing state media.
Iran has also begun allowing some Chinese vessels to transit through the Strait of Hormuz after an understanding was reached over Iranian management protocols for the waterway, the semi-official Fars news agency reported Thursday citing an informed source.
This comes even as the White House stated that both US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and on Iran never having a nuclear weapon.
PM Modi's visit to UAE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his five-nation tour on Friday, starting with a visit to the United Arab Emirates as the region remains tense amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi will be visiting a total of five nations in the next six days. On May 15, the PM will land in the UAE for a short visit, before leaving for the Netherlands.
What's on agenda for Modi's UAE visit?
As per people familiar with the matter, energy security will be a key focus area during PM Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi.
The prime minister is also expected to sign key agreements with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on LPG supplies and strategic petroleum reserves, HT reported earlier.
US Iran war LIVE: Trump and Xi set for second day of talks after Taiwan warning
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping are set to meet on Friday to wrap up a two-day state visit that has featured pomp and business deals but also a warning from Xi that mishandling the Taiwan issue could send relations spiraling.
Trump is on the first visit by a U.S. president to China, America's main strategic and economic rival, since his last in 2017, and has been seeking tangible results that might improve his dented approval ratings ahead of crucial midterm elections.
The two leaders are scheduled to have tea and lunch before Trump flies back to the United States.
"Hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform early on Friday.
The summit has been aimed at maintaining a fragile trade truce struck when the leaders last met in October and Trump suspended triple-digit tariffs on Chinese goods and Xi backed away from choking global supplies of vital rare earths.
Xi told Trump on Thursday that negotiations on trade issues had reached "balanced and positive outcomes", without elaborating. (Reuters)
US Iran war LIVE: India's PM Modi to visit the UAE, energy security on cards
US Iran war LIVE: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Friday - May 15. As per people familiar with the matter, energy security and cooperation is expected to be a key focus area during the prime minister's visit.
US-Iran war LIVE updates:Obama backs 2015 nuclear deal with Iran
US Iran war LIVE: Former US President Barack Obama has defended the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, arguing it curbed Tehran’s nuclear programme without triggering a wider regional conflict.
In an interview with CBS, the former US President said the agreement succeeded in removing much of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, and was supported by both US and Israeli intelligence assessments at the time.
“We pulled it off without firing a missile,” Obama said. “We got 97 percent of their enriched uranium out.
“There’s no dispute that it worked. And we didn’t have to kill a whole bunch of people or shut down the Strait of Hormuz.”