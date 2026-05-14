Trump, Xi meet LIVE: Xi 'very pleased to meet' Trump; says US, China both stand to lose from confrontation
Trump, Xi meet LIVE: One of Donald Trump’s key goals is to get China to join a nuclear arms agreement, and the Beijing trip could present an opportunity to negotiate on arms reduction.
Trump, Xi meet LIVE: US President Donald Trump is in China and is meeting his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping. The two are set to discuss tech, trade, and the ongoing Iran war. One of Trump’s key goals is to get China to join a nuclear arms agreement, and the Beijing trip could present an opportunity to negotiate on arms reduction. ...Read More
In recent years, China has intensified efforts to expand its nuclear program – including flattening villages to construct buildings supporting nuclear weapons production facilities, a recent CNN investigation found. Traveling with Trump are top officials and more than a dozen business leaders, including Tim Cook and Elon Musk.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that he made a “covert” visit to the United Arab Emirates and met with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. However, the UAE has denied that the Israeli Prime Minister visited, or that it hosted a delegation from the Israeli military.
Key developments:
State of talks: US vice president JD Vance on Wednesday said that efforts to continue “peace talks” with Iran are still going on, despite a series of unsatisfying responses from Tehran in recent weeks. Vance said the negotiators stay put on their goal of not letting Iran have a nuclear weapon
War powers measures fail: The senate, for the seventh time this year, rejected a measure aimed at restricting President Donald Trump’s war powers by requiring congressional approval for any future military action in Iran. The measure failed to advance, 49-50, CNN reported.
Iranians detained: Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi demanded the release of four Iranians detained by Kuwait on Tuesday. Kuwaiti state media described them as members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who were trying to infiltrate the country to “carry out hostile acts.”
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- Thu, 14 May 2026 09:06:38 am
Trump, Xi meet LIVE: Two presidents to share plenty of face time
Trump, Xi meet LIVE: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set for extensive engagements during this week’s summit in Beijing.
After holding formal talks at the Great Hall of the People, the two leaders are scheduled to tour the UNESCO-listed Temple of Heaven and attend a state banquet on Thursday.
The White House also said Trump and Xi will share tea and lunch together on Friday as part of the ongoing diplomatic meetings.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 09:01:57 am
Trump, Xi meet LIVE: What to know about the US-China summit
Trump, Xi meet LIVE: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened two days of high-stakes talks in Beijing on Thursday, with discussions expected to focus on trade tensions, the Iran war and US arms sales to Taiwan.
1. The summit marks Trump’s first visit to China since 2017 and comes at a politically sensitive time, with his approval ratings facing pressure over the escalating Middle East conflict.
2. The meeting began with an elaborate welcome ceremony at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where Xi greeted Trump on a red carpet before the two leaders exchanged handshakes and warm remarks in front of their delegations.
3. Calling Xi “a great leader” and “a friend,” Trump said the relationship between China and the United States “is going to be better than ever before,” reported news agency Reuters.
4. “There are those who say this may be the biggest summit ever ... It's an honour to be with you. It's an honour to be your friend,” Trump said during opening remarks.
5. Xi, in turn, stressed the importance of stable ties between the two countries, saying cooperation benefits both sides while confrontation harms both nations.
6. “Each country's success represents an opportunity for the other, and a stable China–US relationship benefits the entire world,” Xi said.
7. A key focus of the talks is expected to be the fragile trade truce between Washington and Beijing. Trump has said one of his first requests to Xi would be to “open up” China further to American businesses and industries.
8. Several top US business leaders accompanied Trump on the trip, including Elon Musk and Jensen Huang, as companies seek progress on commercial and technology-related disputes with China.
9. The summit is also being closely watched for any developments on the Iran conflict and broader geopolitical tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
10. The meetings this week are expected to give both leaders extensive time together. Following their talks at the Great Hall of the People, they are scheduled to visit the UNESCO-listed Temple of Heaven and attend a state banquet on Thursday. According to the White House, the two leaders will also share tea and lunch on Friday.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 08:43:54 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran likely behind Hormuz Strait cargo ship attack, says South Korea official
US-Iran war LIVE: A senior South Korean official has said it is “unlikely” that any actor other than Iran was behind the attack on the cargo ship Namu near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran International reported citing, Yonhap News Agency.
The official added that Seoul would take diplomatic action once the entity responsible for the attack is formally confirmed.
The vessel was earlier reported to have suffered damage in an explosion and fire near the strategic waterway, triggering an investigation by South Korean authorities into the cause of the incident.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 08:26:58 am
US-Iran war LIVE: China's Xi Jinping congratulates Trump on 250 years of American independence
US-Iran war LIVE: Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated US President Donald Trump for the 250th anniversary of American independence and called for their countries to work together.
"I have always believed that the common interests between China and the United States outweigh our differences. Each side’s success is an opportunity for the other. A stable China-U.S. relationship is beneficial to the world,” he said. “When the two sides cooperate, both benefit; when they fight, both suffer. We should be partners rather than opponents, achieve success for one another, prosper together, and forge a correct way for major countries of the new era to get along with each other.”
- Thu, 14 May 2026 08:18:38 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Xi, Trump deliver opening remarks ahead of meeting
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump is in China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ahead of their closed door meeting, the two leaders delivered opening remarks.
Xi began by welcoming the US President in Beijing.
"President Trump I am very pleased to meet you in Beijing. Welcome back to China after 9 years. The whole world is watching our meeting.”
He then described the turbulent global situation, saying the world had “arrived at a new crossroads.”
The question now is “whether China and the United States can transcend the so-called ‘Thucydides Trap’ and pioneer a new paradigm of major-country relations,” he said – referring to a term that describes the tendency toward conflict when an emerging power threatens an existing power, CNN reported.
“Can we meet global challenge together and provide more stability in the world,” he said.
“Our two countries have more common interests than differences. China and US both stand to gain from cooperation, and lose from confrontation."
“We should be partners rather than opponents, achieve success for one another, prosper together, and forge a correct way for major countries of the new era to get along with each other,” Xi added.
Trump hailed the ties between him and his Chinese counterpart.
"We look forward to trade, doing business. I look forward to our "big" discussion. In United States people are not talking about anything else. The relationship between US and China is going to be better than ever before."
- Thu, 14 May 2026 08:09:33 am
US-Iran war LIVE: ‘I look forward to our big discussion’, says Trump in Beijing
In his first address in China, US President Trump said, "We look forward to trade, doing business. I look forward to our "big" discussion. In United States people are not talking about anything else. The relationship between US and China is going to be better than ever before
- Thu, 14 May 2026 07:59:22 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Xi Jinping welcomes Trump in Beijing
US-Iran war LIVE: Xi Trump meeting begins. Jinping says “President Trump I am very pleased to meet you in Beijing. Welcome back to China after 9 years. The whole world is watching our meeting.”
“Can we meet global challenge together and provide more stability in the world,” he said.
“Our two countries have more common interests than differences. China and US both stand to gain from cooperation, and lose from confrontation."
- Thu, 14 May 2026 07:53:56 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump Xi meeting to be held at Great Hall of the People in Beijing
US-Iran war LIVE: The two leaders are going to conduct their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome when he met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Trump touched down in Beijing on Wednesday night local time, where he was greeted by senior Chinese officials and hundreds of enthusiastic flag-waving children.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 07:48:03 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump greets delegation of Chinese and US officials
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump is shaking hands and greeting both the Chinese and American delegations of officials who were awaiting his arrival at Tiananmen Square.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 07:46:31 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump accorded ceremonial welcome in China
US-Iran war LIVE: US President has met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Trump is being accorded a ceremonial welcome.
- Thu, 14 May 2026 07:42:03 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump, Xi meet in China; leaders to talk about tech, trade, Iran war
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump is in China and is meeting his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping. The two are set to discuss tech, trade, and the ongoing Iran war. One of Trump’s key goals is to get China to join a nuclear arms agreement, and the Beijing trip could present an opportunity to negotiate on arms reduction.