US-Iran war LIVE: Uncertainty shrouds talks as Tehran rejects Trump's claims over meeting in Doha
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran separately confirmed on Monday that they would send delegations to Qatar. However, Tehran said that it has not agreed to hold talks with the US. Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Tuesday over the potential talks in Doha.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran separately confirmed on Monday that they would send delegations to Qatar later this week. However, Tehran said that it has not agreed to hold talks with the US "at any level" after attacks across the Persian Gulf over the weekend disrupted efforts to end the war. ...Read More
US President Donald Trump claimed Iran had sought a meeting with American officials and that both sides were expected to meet on Tuesday in Qatar’s Doha. However, Iran's senior negotiators have said no meeting had been arranged.
Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry, said the country's delegation was travelling to Qatar, which has played a key role in mediation, to discuss the terms of the interim agreement without any direct involvement from the US.
Strait of Hormuz in focus
Iran's control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz has remained a source of repeated tensions.
The latest escalation came early on Sunday when US Central Command said it had struck 10 Iranian military targets in response to what it described as "continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping".
Iran said it responded by launching strikes on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.
The issue of the waterway continues to be one of the main obstacles in the negotiations.
The Strait of Hormuz is bordered by Iran and Oman. Before the conflict began, around one fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the route. Iran said on Monday that it had held its first talks with Oman since the agreement was signed.
Tehran announces release of frozen Iranian assets
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that $6 billion of the $12 billion in Iranian assets frozen in Qatar would be released and returned to Tehran, according to Iranian state media.
He called the memorandum, which includes US waivers on sanctions related to Iran's oil and petrochemical sectors, "a great victory for the Iranian people."
Oil prices fall over potential Iran-US talks
Oil prices fell on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of possible talks between the US and Iran in Doha.
Brent crude futures for August delivery, which expire on Tuesday, fell 1.03 per cent, or 75 cents, to $72.40 a barrel at 0038 GMT. The more actively traded September contract was down 0.54 per cent, or 40 cents, at $73.51 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.66 per cent, or 47 cents, to $70.32 a barrel.
US-Iran peace deal
The US and Iran allowed themselves at least 60 days to implement the 14 point memorandum of understanding. The agreement is intended to extend the April ceasefire, hold discussions on Iran's nuclear programme and negotiate a lasting truce.
However, progress has been slow, with both sides accusing each other of failing to honour the agreed terms.
Israel has stayed out of the US-Iran peace negotiations and has kept its distance from the agreement. At the same time, tensions between Washington and Tehran have made efforts to end the fighting in Lebanon more difficult.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 08:12:03 am
US-Iran war LIVE updates: UAE lifts war-related ban on travel to Lebanon
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The UAE has said its nationals can travel to Lebanon, lifting a weeks-long ban in place because of West Asia war and concerns about Iran's influence.
The foreign ministry announced "it will allow UAE citizens to travel to the sisterly Lebanese Republic, starting from Monday, June 29, 2026," the official WAM news agency reported.
The ministry asked citizens to register with its consular services platform before travelling to Lebanon.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 08:04:00 am
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Lebanon president says determined to deploy army up to Israel border
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told the head of the US Central Command on Monday that his government remained committed to expanding the authority of the Lebanese state through the military up to the border with Israel, where the Iran backed militant group Hezbollah continues to have a strong presence.
In a statement, the presidency said Aoun reaffirmed to Admiral Brad Cooper "the Lebanese state's determination to extend its authority, through its armed forces, to the southern border". It added that the two also discussed preparations for implementing a framework agreement involving Lebanon, Israel and the US.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 07:54:27 am
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iraq sets September 30 deadline for pro-Iran groups to disarm
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iraq's government has instructed pro-Iran armed groups to disarm by September 30, a deadline that coincides with the end of the US led anti-jihadist coalition's mission, a government spokesperson said on Monday.
The announcement comes ahead of newly appointed Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's visit to the US, as Washington continues to press Baghdad to ensure the armed factions surrender their weapons.
Speaking at a weekly press conference, government spokesperson Haidar al-Aboudi said, "All the armed groups have been informed of a specific date that marks the end of this issue (of disarmament)... which is September 30, which also marks the end of the international coalition's presence."
"After this date, all weapons outside the state framework will be subject to legal redress," he added.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 07:43:58 am
US-Iran war LIVE updates: US envoys Kushner, Witkoff to travel to Doha for talks, says White House
US-Iran war LIVE updates: US special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, will travel to Doha on Tuesday for talks with Iran, the White House said on Monday.
The discussions come as diplomatic efforts between the two sides continue despite tensions following their recent exchange of fire over incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the visit during an interview with Fox News, saying the meeting was being held at Iran's request.
"I just spoke with the president. Iran requested a meeting. Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will travel to Doha to discuss the memorandum of understanding. On the sidelines of high-level talks, there will be technical talks," Leavitt said.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 07:38:00 am
US-Iran war LIVE updates: What did Trump say on Doha talks?
US-Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said Iran had requested a meeting, which he said would take place on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar.
"IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday. However, he did not say who would take part in the meeting.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 07:34:09 am
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Strait of Hormuz in focus during potential Doha talks
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz has remained a source of repeated tensions.
The issue of the waterway continues to be one of the main obstacles in the negotiations.
The Strait of Hormuz is bordered by Iran and Oman. Before the conflict began, around one fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the route. Iran said on Monday that it had held its first talks with Oman since the agreement was signed.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 07:27:10 am
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Oil prices fall over potential Doha talks
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of possible talks between the US and Iran in Doha.
Brent crude futures for August delivery, which expire on Tuesday, fell 1.03 per cent, or 75 cents, to $72.40 a barrel at 0038 GMT. The more actively traded September contract was down 0.54 per cent, or 40 cents, at $73.51 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.66 per cent, or 47 cents, to $70.32 a barrel.
- Tue, 30 Jun 2026 07:18:36 am
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Uncertainty over potential US-Iran talks in Doha
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran separately confirmed on Monday that they would send delegations to Qatar later this week.
However, Tehran said that it has not agreed to hold talks with the US "at any level" after attacks across the Persian Gulf over the weekend disrupted efforts to end the war.