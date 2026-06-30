US-Iran war LIVE: Uncertainty shrouds talks as Tehran rejects Trump's claims over meeting in Doha

US-Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran separately confirmed on Monday that they would send delegations to Qatar later this week. However, Tehran said that it has not agreed to hold talks with the US "at any level" after attacks across the Persian Gulf over the weekend disrupted efforts to end the war. ...Read More

US President Donald Trump claimed Iran had sought a meeting with American officials and that both sides were expected to meet on Tuesday in Qatar’s Doha. However, Iran's senior negotiators have said no meeting had been arranged.

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry, said the country's delegation was travelling to Qatar, which has played a key role in mediation, to discuss the terms of the interim agreement without any direct involvement from the US.

Strait of Hormuz in focus

Iran's control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz has remained a source of repeated tensions.

The latest escalation came early on Sunday when US Central Command said it had struck 10 Iranian military targets in response to what it described as "continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping".

Iran said it responded by launching strikes on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The issue of the waterway continues to be one of the main obstacles in the negotiations.

The Strait of Hormuz is bordered by Iran and Oman. Before the conflict began, around one fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the route. Iran said on Monday that it had held its first talks with Oman since the agreement was signed.

Tehran announces release of frozen Iranian assets

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that $6 billion of the $12 billion in Iranian assets frozen in Qatar would be released and returned to Tehran, according to Iranian state media.

He called the memorandum, which includes US waivers on sanctions related to Iran's oil and petrochemical sectors, "a great victory for the Iranian people."

Oil prices fall over potential Iran-US talks

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of possible talks between the US and Iran in Doha.

Brent crude futures for August delivery, which expire on Tuesday, fell 1.03 per cent, or 75 cents, to $72.40 a barrel at 0038 GMT. The more actively traded September contract was down 0.54 per cent, or 40 cents, at $73.51 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.66 per cent, or 47 cents, to $70.32 a barrel.

US-Iran peace deal

The US and Iran allowed themselves at least 60 days to implement the 14 point memorandum of understanding. The agreement is intended to extend the April ceasefire, hold discussions on Iran's nuclear programme and negotiate a lasting truce.

However, progress has been slow, with both sides accusing each other of failing to honour the agreed terms.

Israel has stayed out of the US-Iran peace negotiations and has kept its distance from the agreement. At the same time, tensions between Washington and Tehran have made efforts to end the fighting in Lebanon more difficult.