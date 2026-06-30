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US-Iran war LIVE: Uncertainty shrouds talks as Tehran rejects Trump's claims over meeting in Doha

By Aryan Mudgal
Jun 30, 2026 08:12:04 am IST

US-Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran separately confirmed on Monday that they would send delegations to Qatar. However, Tehran said that it has not agreed to hold talks with the US. Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Tuesday over the potential talks in Doha.

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US-Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump claimed Iran had sought a meeting in Qatar’s Doha. However, Iran's senior negotiators have said no meeting had been arranged.(Agencies/File Photo)

US-Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran separately confirmed on Monday that they would send delegations to Qatar later this week. However, Tehran said that it has not agreed to hold talks with the US "at any level" after attacks across the Persian Gulf over the weekend disrupted efforts to end the war. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 08:12:03 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: UAE lifts war-related ban on travel to Lebanon

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: The UAE has said its nationals can travel to Lebanon, lifting a weeks-long ban in place because of West Asia war and concerns about Iran's influence.

    The foreign ministry announced "it will allow UAE citizens to travel to the sisterly Lebanese Republic, starting from Monday, June 29, 2026," the official WAM news agency reported.

    The ministry asked citizens to register with its consular services platform before travelling to Lebanon.

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 08:04:00 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Lebanon president says determined to deploy army up to Israel border

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told the head of the US Central Command on Monday that his government remained committed to expanding the authority of the Lebanese state through the military up to the border with Israel, where the Iran backed militant group Hezbollah continues to have a strong presence.

    In a statement, the presidency said Aoun reaffirmed to Admiral Brad Cooper "the Lebanese state's determination to extend its authority, through its armed forces, to the southern border". It added that the two also discussed preparations for implementing a framework agreement involving Lebanon, Israel and the US.

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 07:54:27 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iraq sets September 30 deadline for pro-Iran groups to disarm

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iraq's government has instructed pro-Iran armed groups to disarm by September 30, a deadline that coincides with the end of the US led anti-jihadist coalition's mission, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

    The announcement comes ahead of newly appointed Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's visit to the US, as Washington continues to press Baghdad to ensure the armed factions surrender their weapons.

    Speaking at a weekly press conference, government spokesperson Haidar al-Aboudi said, "All the armed groups have been informed of a specific date that marks the end of this issue (of disarmament)... which is September 30, which also marks the end of the international coalition's presence."

    "After this date, all weapons outside the state framework will be subject to legal redress," he added.

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 07:43:58 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: US envoys Kushner, Witkoff to travel to Doha for talks, says White House

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: US special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, will travel to Doha on Tuesday for talks with Iran, the White House said on Monday.

    The discussions come as diplomatic efforts between the two sides continue despite tensions following their recent exchange of fire over incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.

    White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the visit during an interview with Fox News, saying the meeting was being held at Iran's request.

    "I just spoke with the president. Iran requested a meeting. Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will travel to Doha to discuss the memorandum of understanding. On the sidelines of high-level talks, there will be technical talks," Leavitt said.

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 07:38:00 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: What did Trump say on Doha talks?

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said Iran had requested a meeting, which he said would take place on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar.

    "IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday. However, he did not say who would take part in the meeting.

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 07:34:09 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Strait of Hormuz in focus during potential Doha talks

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz has remained a source of repeated tensions.

    The issue of the waterway continues to be one of the main obstacles in the negotiations.

    The Strait of Hormuz is bordered by Iran and Oman. Before the conflict began, around one fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the route. Iran said on Monday that it had held its first talks with Oman since the agreement was signed.

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 07:27:10 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Oil prices fall over potential Doha talks

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of possible talks between the US and Iran in Doha.

    Brent crude futures for August delivery, which expire on Tuesday, fell 1.03 per cent, or 75 cents, to $72.40 a barrel at 0038 GMT. The more actively traded September contract was down 0.54 per cent, or 40 cents, at $73.51 a barrel.

    US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.66 per cent, or 47 cents, to $70.32 a barrel.

  • Tue, 30 Jun 2026 07:18:36 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Uncertainty over potential US-Iran talks in Doha

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran separately confirmed on Monday that they would send delegations to Qatar later this week.

    However, Tehran said that it has not agreed to hold talks with the US "at any level" after attacks across the Persian Gulf over the weekend disrupted efforts to end the war.

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