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US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump calls off envoys’ Pak visit, says Tehran ‘offered a lot but not enough’

By Anita Goswami
Apr 26, 2026 08:10:19 am IST

US Iran war LIVE: The war began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, followed by retaliatory Iranian attacks. Tehran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil artery, for their ‘enemies’. Washington responded with more bombs and sanctions. A temporary ceasefire announced in April has failed to hold.

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The war on Iran began on February 28 when US-Israeli joint strikes killed the country's Supreme leader and other top officials.(AI generated)

US Iran war LIVE: The already fragile push for a lasting US-Iran ceasefire has stumbled again. Donald Trump on Saturday abruptly cancelled a planned visit by his envoys to Pakistan, citing Tehran’s failure to present an acceptable peace proposal. “If they want to talk, all they have to do is call,” said the US President on Truth Social. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 26 Apr 2026 07:48:41 am

    US Iran LIVE updates: Netanyahu bombs Lebanon again; 4 dead in fresh attacks

    US Iran LIVE updates: Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday directed the military to “vigorously attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon,” his office said, even as a ceasefire, recently extended by Donald Trump, remains in effect.

    Four people were killed, Lebanon’s state news agency reported. Fresh airstrikes, artillery shelling and drone activity were also recorded in southern and eastern Lebanon.

  • Sun, 26 Apr 2026 07:44:14 am

    US Iran LIVE updates: Iran offered a lot but not enough: Trump

    US Iran LIVE updates: Trump on Saturday said Iran “offered a lot but not enough” shortly after he scrapped plans to send US envoys to Pakistan for ceasefire discussions.

    He added that Tehran quickly sent a stronger proposal within minutes of his decision. “They gave us a paper that should have been better, and interestingly, immediately, when I cancelled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

    While he declined to share details of the updated proposal, Trump said that any agreement must ensure Iran “will not have a nuclear weapon”. “They offered a lot,” he said.

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