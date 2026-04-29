US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran says war not over; Trump says King Charles agrees Tehran cannot have nuclear weapons
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran Army said the war in West Asia is still ongoing and claimed full control of the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday, Donald Trump said King Charles III agrees Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons during his US visit. Israel-Hezbollah clashes continue despite a ceasefire.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran’s Army said the West Asia conflict remains “a war” despite a ceasefire with the United States, claiming control over the Strait of Hormuz, according to news agency ANI. State broadcaster IRIB reported spokesperson Amir Akraminia said military readiness continues, with updated targets and equipment, signalling sustained operational planning and preparedness across its armed forces. ...Read More
Trump says King Charles agrees Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon
Donald Trump said on Wednesday that King Charles III shares the view that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon, remarks he made during the monarch’s state visit to the United States.
Addressing the US Congress, King Charles urged Washington to stand firmly with its Western allies, describing the moment as one of “great uncertainty.” He pointed to ongoing conflicts from Europe to the West Asia, warning that their impact is being felt widely across societies.
Trump has repeatedly criticised the United Kingdom for what he sees as insufficient support for the war involving Iran.
Trump says Iran in a ‘state of collapse’
Efforts to end the Iran conflict remained deadlocked on Tuesday, with Donald Trump expressing dissatisfaction with Tehran’s latest proposal. Iran suggested postponing discussions on its nuclear programme until after the conflict ends and maritime disputes are resolved, but Trump has insisted nuclear issues must be addressed from the outset.
A US official said this position was reiterated during Trump’s meeting with advisers on Monday, while White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales stressed that Washington’s “red lines” remain unchanged as it seeks to conclude the war that began in February alongside Israel.
In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday Trump said: “Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse’. They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). Thank you for your attention to this matter!”.
Israel strikes kill 8 in Lebanon
Meanwhile, in Lebanon, the health ministry said Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed eight people, including civil defence personnel, and wounded two soldiers in the south despite an existing ceasefire. Israel has been engaged in fighting with Hezbollah since early March, with clashes continuing even after a fragile ceasefire announced on April 17.
US blockade of Iran to continue?
Trump has directed aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade of Iran, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing US officials, says a Reuters report.
In recent meetings, Trump chose to intensify economic pressure by restricting shipping to and from Iranian ports, targeting the country’s oil exports. The report said he viewed alternatives—such as resuming bombing or stepping away from the conflict—as carrying greater risks than continuing the blockade strategy.
UAE to exit OPEC on May 1
The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it will exit OPEC from May 1, removing one of the group’s major producers. While the move is unlikely to immediately affect global supply—already strained by the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—it could put downward pressure on prices after the conflict if the UAE boosts output. Brent crude was trading above $111 a barrel on Tuesday, more than 50% higher than prewar levels.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 08:11:03 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: How Iran wants talks to take place
US Iran war LIVE updates: Senior Iranian officials have told Reuters the proposal carried by Araghchi to Islamabad over the weekend envisioned talks in stages.
A first step would require ending the war and providing guarantees the US cannot restart it. Then negotiators would resolve the US Navy's blockade of Iran's trade by sea and the fate of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran aims to reopen under its control.
Only then would talks look at other issues, including the longstanding dispute over Iran's nuclear programme, with Iran seeking U.S. acknowledgment of its right to enrich uranium. (Reuters)
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 07:53:17 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran was ready for a US military's ground invasion, says report
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran Army spokesperson also says that Tehran was ready to tackle the US' ground invasion. Akraminia claimed that despite repeated threats, adversaries failed to launch a ground invasion. "The enemy did not dare to attack Iran on land," he said, attributing this to the "high readiness" of Iran's ground forces and coordinated operations with the IRGC.
He added that Iranian forces had anticipated potential military escalation based on intelligence assessments and had deployed units across the country in advance. "All units were in full readiness... the ground forces were deployed in various parts of the country, ready to confront any threat," he noted. (ANI)
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 07:39:13 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran says ‘war still not over’ despite ceasefire
US Iran war LIVE updates: According to Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Army spokesperson Amir Akraminia said that the situation remains active from a military standpoint. "The situation is still considered a war, and the bank of objectives and equipment for the forces has been updated," Akraminia said, indicating continued preparedness and operational planning.
He stated that the Strait of Hormuz is under joint control of Iran's military forces, with the western section managed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the eastern section overseen by the regular army. (ANI)
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 07:31:47 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel’s UN envoy says Hezbollah is 'Lebanon’s greatest obstacle to sovereignty’
US Iran war LIVE updates: Ambassador Danny Danon said it’s impossible to talk about peace in Lebanon without mentioning Hezbollah, the militant group with areas of influence in the south bordering Israel and elsewhere in the country.
“Hezbollah is not just set on Israel’s destruction. It is Lebanon’s greatest obstacle to sovereignty. It has weakened the Lebanese government,” he told a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council. (AP)
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 07:21:54 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Gulf Arab countries jointly condemn Iran’s actions in Hormuz
US Iran war LIVE updates: The leaders of several wealthy Gulf nations rejected Iran’s “illegal actions” to close the strait and threaten navigation, warning against any disruption to shipping or charging fees for safe passage.
The statement followed a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and attended by leaders from Qatar and Bahrain, Kuwait’s crown prince, and the United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister.
They called for restoring “security and freedom of navigation” to prewar levels and urged deeper military integration, including joint infrastructure projects and a ballistic missile early warning system. (AP)
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 07:15:10 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli strike kills 5 in southern Lebanon, says report
US Iran war LIVE updates: An Israeli strike on a Lebanese army patrol in the southern town of Majdal Zoun, near Tyre, killed five people, including three paramedics, and wounded two soldiers, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. The ministry said the toll remains preliminary. (AP)
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 07:10:48 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump to continue blockade of Iran, says report
US Iran war LIVE updates: Donald Trump has asked his aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade of Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.
During recent discussions, Trump opted to keep tightening pressure on Iran’s economy and oil exports by restricting maritime traffic to and from its ports. He is said to believe that alternatives such as restarting bombing campaigns or disengaging from the conflict would pose greater risks than sustaining the blockade.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:41:34 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says King Charles agrees Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon
US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that King Charles agrees Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb.
He made the comments during a state visit to the U.S. by the British monarch. (Reuters)