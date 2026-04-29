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US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran says war not over; Trump says King Charles agrees Tehran cannot have nuclear weapons

By Shubham Pandey
Apr 29, 2026 08:14:27 am IST

US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran Army said the war in West Asia is still ongoing and claimed full control of the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday, Donald Trump said King Charles III agrees Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons during his US visit. Israel-Hezbollah clashes continue despite a ceasefire.

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US Iran war LIVE updates: Donald Trump said that US will continue the blockade of Iran ports while Iranian army spokesperson has said that they do not consider the war has come to an end despite an exisiting ceasefire. (AI generated image)

US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran’s Army said the West Asia conflict remains “a war” despite a ceasefire with the United States, claiming control over the Strait of Hormuz, according to news agency ANI. State broadcaster IRIB reported spokesperson Amir Akraminia said military readiness continues, with updated targets and equipment, signalling sustained operational planning and preparedness across its armed forces. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 08:11:03 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: How Iran wants talks to take place

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Senior Iranian officials have told Reuters the proposal carried by Araghchi to Islamabad over the weekend envisioned talks in stages.

    A first step would require ending the war and providing guarantees the US cannot restart it. Then negotiators would resolve the US Navy's blockade of Iran's trade by sea and the fate of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran aims to reopen under its control.

    Only then would talks look at other issues, including the longstanding dispute over Iran's nuclear programme, with Iran seeking U.S. acknowledgment of its right to enrich uranium. (Reuters)

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 07:53:17 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran was ready for a US military's ground invasion, says report

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran Army spokesperson also says that Tehran was ready to tackle the US' ground invasion. Akraminia claimed that despite repeated threats, adversaries failed to launch a ground invasion. "The enemy did not dare to attack Iran on land," he said, attributing this to the "high readiness" of Iran's ground forces and coordinated operations with the IRGC.

    He added that Iranian forces had anticipated potential military escalation based on intelligence assessments and had deployed units across the country in advance. "All units were in full readiness... the ground forces were deployed in various parts of the country, ready to confront any threat," he noted. (ANI)

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 07:39:13 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran says ‘war still not over’ despite ceasefire

    US Iran war LIVE updates: According to Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Army spokesperson Amir Akraminia said that the situation remains active from a military standpoint. "The situation is still considered a war, and the bank of objectives and equipment for the forces has been updated," Akraminia said, indicating continued preparedness and operational planning.

    He stated that the Strait of Hormuz is under joint control of Iran's military forces, with the western section managed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the eastern section overseen by the regular army. (ANI)

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 07:31:47 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel’s UN envoy says Hezbollah is 'Lebanon’s greatest obstacle to sovereignty’

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Ambassador Danny Danon said it’s impossible to talk about peace in Lebanon without mentioning Hezbollah, the militant group with areas of influence in the south bordering Israel and elsewhere in the country.

    “Hezbollah is not just set on Israel’s destruction. It is Lebanon’s greatest obstacle to sovereignty. It has weakened the Lebanese government,” he told a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council. (AP)

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 07:21:54 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Gulf Arab countries jointly condemn Iran’s actions in Hormuz

    US Iran war LIVE updates: The leaders of several wealthy Gulf nations rejected Iran’s “illegal actions” to close the strait and threaten navigation, warning against any disruption to shipping or charging fees for safe passage.

    The statement followed a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and attended by leaders from Qatar and Bahrain, Kuwait’s crown prince, and the United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister.

    They called for restoring “security and freedom of navigation” to prewar levels and urged deeper military integration, including joint infrastructure projects and a ballistic missile early warning system. (AP)

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 07:15:10 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli strike kills 5 in southern Lebanon, says report

    US Iran war LIVE updates: An Israeli strike on a Lebanese army patrol in the southern town of Majdal Zoun, near Tyre, killed five people, including three paramedics, and wounded two soldiers, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. The ministry said the toll remains preliminary. (AP)

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 07:10:48 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump to continue blockade of Iran, says report

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Donald Trump has asked his aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade of Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

    During recent discussions, Trump opted to keep tightening pressure on Iran’s economy and oil exports by restricting maritime traffic to and from its ports. He is said to believe that alternatives such as restarting bombing campaigns or disengaging from the conflict would pose greater risks than sustaining the blockade.

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:41:34 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says King Charles agrees Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon

    US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that King Charles agrees Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb.

    He made the comments during a state visit to the U.S. by the British monarch. (Reuters)

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