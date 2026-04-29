US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran says war not over; Trump says King Charles agrees Tehran cannot have nuclear weapons

US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran’s Army said the West Asia conflict remains “a war” despite a ceasefire with the United States, claiming control over the Strait of Hormuz, according to news agency ANI. State broadcaster IRIB reported spokesperson Amir Akraminia said military readiness continues, with updated targets and equipment, signalling sustained operational planning and preparedness across its armed forces. ...Read More

Trump says King Charles agrees Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon

Donald Trump said on Wednesday that King Charles III shares the view that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon, remarks he made during the monarch’s state visit to the United States.

Addressing the US Congress, King Charles urged Washington to stand firmly with its Western allies, describing the moment as one of “great uncertainty.” He pointed to ongoing conflicts from Europe to the West Asia, warning that their impact is being felt widely across societies.

Trump has repeatedly criticised the United Kingdom for what he sees as insufficient support for the war involving Iran.

Trump says Iran in a ‘state of collapse’

Efforts to end the Iran conflict remained deadlocked on Tuesday, with Donald Trump expressing dissatisfaction with Tehran’s latest proposal. Iran suggested postponing discussions on its nuclear programme until after the conflict ends and maritime disputes are resolved, but Trump has insisted nuclear issues must be addressed from the outset.

A US official said this position was reiterated during Trump’s meeting with advisers on Monday, while White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales stressed that Washington’s “red lines” remain unchanged as it seeks to conclude the war that began in February alongside Israel.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday Trump said: “Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse’. They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). Thank you for your attention to this matter!”.

Israel strikes kill 8 in Lebanon

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, the health ministry said Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed eight people, including civil defence personnel, and wounded two soldiers in the south despite an existing ceasefire. Israel has been engaged in fighting with Hezbollah since early March, with clashes continuing even after a fragile ceasefire announced on April 17.

US blockade of Iran to continue?

Trump has directed aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade of Iran, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing US officials, says a Reuters report.

In recent meetings, Trump chose to intensify economic pressure by restricting shipping to and from Iranian ports, targeting the country’s oil exports. The report said he viewed alternatives—such as resuming bombing or stepping away from the conflict—as carrying greater risks than continuing the blockade strategy.

UAE to exit OPEC on May 1

The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it will exit OPEC from May 1, removing one of the group’s major producers. While the move is unlikely to immediately affect global supply—already strained by the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—it could put downward pressure on prices after the conflict if the UAE boosts output. Brent crude was trading above $111 a barrel on Tuesday, more than 50% higher than prewar levels.