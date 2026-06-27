US Iran war LIVE updates: US attacks Iran after ‘ceasefire violation’; IRGC strikes back and warns of ‘broader response’
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The US and Iran once again traded strikes as the US accused Tehran of launching attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz near Oman. The flare-up threatens the fragile truce that ended months of war in the region.
US-Iran war news LIVE: The United States and Iran traded military strikes on Friday as Washington accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship, jeopardizing a fragile ceasefire. ...Read More
US Central Command said the American strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar positions were a response to "unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces" that “clearly violated the ceasefire.” It described the operation as "a powerful response to yesterday's attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz."
What Iran said after US strikes
Iranian state television said an explosion was heard late Friday at Taherouyeh pier in the southern port city. It quoted an informed military source as saying the blast was caused by a projectile impact in the area.
Minutes later, on Saturday morning Iran time, Iran's state television reported that the Revolutionary Guards said they targeted US sites in the Gulf region in retaliation for the American strikes.
"If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this," the Guards said, according to a post by state TV on Telegram.
Foolish violation of ceasefire agreement, says Trump
US President Donald Trump had earlier denounced what he described as an Iranian drone strike on the vessel, saying: "Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our ceasefire agreement."
Vice President JD Vance issued a direct warning, posting on X that "violence will be met with violence" if Iran carries out any further attacks.
Israel, Lebanon sign framework agreement with US
Israel, Lebanon and the United States signed a trilateral framework agreement on Friday following several days of talks aimed at ending the long-running conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.
Lebanese Ambassador Nada Moawad and her Israeli counterpart, Yechiel Leiter, signed the document alongside the US at the State Department in Washington, Reuters reported.
Ahead of the signing, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the agreement as an important first step. "Today we've taken the first step in what will be a difficult journey, without a doubt, but an important and an essential and a necessary one," Rubio said.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 27 Jun 2026 07:00:22 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: What caused fresh escalation
US-Iran war news LIVE: The US struck Iran on Friday in response to a drone attack a day earlier on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. It's the most significant test yet to an interim understanding reached a week ago by the two countries to begin working to end their months-long war and reopen the pivotal waterway.
President Donald Trump said the drone attack violated the ceasefire. The strikes came shortly after Trump told reporters, “You’ll find out,” whether the US would respond.
- Sat, 27 Jun 2026 06:53:02 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Don't mistake control for escalation, says Iran
US-Iran war news LIVE: Ebrahim Azizi, who heads the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, responded to Trump on social media earlier Friday, saying, “the Strait of Hormuz is governed by Iran, so: Respect the rules” and to “not mistake control for escalation.”
“This is not a violation of the ceasefire; it is ceasefire management,” Azizi said.
via AP
- Sat, 27 Jun 2026 06:51:26 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: What Trump said before the military strikes
US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said the Iran drone attack on a ship in Hormuz violated the ceasefire. The US retaliatory strikes came shortly after Trump told reporters, “You’ll find out,” whether the US would respond.
US Central Command said the military struck missile and drone locations and coastal radar sites in Iran.
“I don’t like the fact that they took a shot yesterday, actually four of them,” Trump said at the White House shortly before the U.S. struck back. When asked why there would be strikes when Trump has insisted talks with Tehran are going well, Trump said of Iran: “They’re a little bit different.”
- Sat, 27 Jun 2026 06:45:41 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Israel, Lebanon sign framework agreement with US
US-Iran war news LIVE: Israel, Lebanon and the United States signed a trilateral framework agreement on Friday following several days of talks aimed at ending the long-running conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.
Lebanese Ambassador Nada Moawad and her Israeli counterpart, Yechiel Leiter, signed the document alongside the US at the State Department in Washington, Reuters reported.
Ahead of the signing, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the agreement as an important first step. "Today we've taken the first step in what will be a difficult journey, without a doubt, but an important and an essential and a necessary one," Rubio said.
"It's the beginning of the beginning. There's a lot of work ahead," he added.
The agreement will be implemented through a trilateral Military Coordination Group for Lebanon, Rubio said in a statement. He added that Washington would commit significant resources to support the effort, including an immediate $100 million in humanitarian assistance in coordination with the United Nations, Reuters reported.
- Sat, 27 Jun 2026 06:44:26 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Violence will be met with violence, says JD Vance
US-Iran war news LIVE: Following the fresh flare-up, US vice president said that the US has honoured the ceasefire agreement that Iran signed first. “Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence,” he said.
- Sat, 27 Jun 2026 06:41:55 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran warns of 'broader' retaliation
US-Iran war news LIVE: n Saturday morning Iran time, state television reported that the Revolutionary Guards said they targeted US sites in the Gulf region in retaliation for the American strikes.
"If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this," the Guards said, according to a post by state TV on Telegram.
The exchanges raised fresh questions about efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz open while Washington and Tehran negotiate a final settlement to a war that began February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
- Sat, 27 Jun 2026 06:41:14 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: US says strikes against Iran response to 'unwarranted aggression'
US-Iran war news LIVE: US Central Command said the American strikes, against Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar positions, were a response to "unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces" that "clearly violated the ceasefire."
- Sat, 27 Jun 2026 06:38:18 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: US and Iran trade fresh strikes after Tehran's ‘ceasefire violation’
US Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran traded military strikes on Friday as Washington accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship, jeopardizing a fragile ceasefire.
US Central Command said the American strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar positions were a response to "unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces" that “clearly violated the ceasefire.” It described the operation as "a powerful response to yesterday's attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz."