US Iran war LIVE updates: US attacks Iran after ‘ceasefire violation’; IRGC strikes back and warns of ‘broader response’

US-Iran war news LIVE: The United States and Iran traded military strikes on Friday as Washington accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship, jeopardizing a fragile ceasefire. ...Read More

US Central Command said the American strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar positions were a response to "unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces" that “clearly violated the ceasefire.” It described the operation as "a powerful response to yesterday's attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

What Iran said after US strikes

Iranian state television said an explosion was heard late Friday at Taherouyeh pier in the southern port city. It quoted an informed military source as saying the blast was caused by a projectile impact in the area.

Minutes later, on Saturday morning Iran time, Iran's state television reported that the Revolutionary Guards said they targeted US sites in the Gulf region in retaliation for the American strikes.

"If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this," the Guards said, according to a post by state TV on Telegram.

Foolish violation of ceasefire agreement, says Trump

US President Donald Trump had earlier denounced what he described as an Iranian drone strike on the vessel, saying: "Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our ceasefire agreement."

Vice President JD Vance issued a direct warning, posting on X that "violence will be met with violence" if Iran carries out any further attacks.

Israel, Lebanon sign framework agreement with US

Israel, Lebanon and the United States signed a trilateral framework agreement on Friday following several days of talks aimed at ending the long-running conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

Lebanese Ambassador Nada Moawad and her Israeli counterpart, Yechiel Leiter, signed the document alongside the US at the State Department in Washington, Reuters reported.

Ahead of the signing, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the agreement as an important first step. "Today we've taken the first step in what will be a difficult journey, without a doubt, but an important and an essential and a necessary one," Rubio said.