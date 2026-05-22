US-Iran war LIVE: Mixed signals on talks to end the conflict, Washington pins hopes on Pakistan
US-Iran war LIVE: According to the report, the two sides are currently exchanging messages and draft texts. An Iranian official earlier told Al Jazeera that negotiators were "very close" to reaching an understanding.
US-Iran war LIVE: The United States and Iran are engaged in indirect talks aimed at developing a framework for a possible agreement, Iran's ISNA News Agency reported. ...Read More
According to the report, the two sides are currently exchanging messages and draft texts. An Iranian official earlier told Al Jazeera that negotiators were "very close" to reaching an understanding.
The report also said that intensive mediation efforts are underway, with Mohsin Naqvi currently in Iran to discuss the status of the Strait of Hormuz.
However, Al Jazeera noted that it is still too early to determine whether a final agreement is within reach.
The talks come at a critical juncture as the US has coughed up much of its advanced missile defence interceptors' inventory after burning the candle at both ends for defending Israel using munitions as compared to Israel itself in its war with Iran, The Washington Post has learnt.
Oil prices rise
Oil prices climbed on Friday as investors doubted the prospects of a breakthrough in US-Iran peace talks, with the two sides still at loggerheads on Tehran's uranium stockpile and controls on the Strait of Hormuz. The market, however, remained headed for a weekly loss.
A senior Iranian source told Reuters no deal has been reached with the US, but the gaps have narrowed, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there had been "some good signs" in talks, but any toll system in the strait would be unacceptable.
Brent crude futures rose $2.38, or 2.3%, to $104.96 a barrel by 0034 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.73, or 1.8%, at $98.08.
Both benchmarks declined about 2% on Thursday to their lowest closes in nearly two weeks.
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- Fri, 22 May 2026 08:42:57 am
US-Iran war LIVE: CENTCOM showcases war readiness as US-Iran talks intensify
Amid intense indirect discussions over a ceasefire framework between Washington and Tehran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Abraham Lincoln strike group is maintaining peak readiness if called to action.
In a post on X, CENTCOM shared images of US Navy fighter jets launching from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), showing US strength and preparedness for war.
CENTCOM also stated that it continues to enforce the US blockade against Iranian ports, a move Washington pulled out after Tehran exercised its control on the Strait of Hormuz.
"US Navy fighter jets launch from aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is maintaining peak readiness while enforcing the US blockade against Iranian ports," CENTCOM said.
Meanwhile, the United States and Iran are engaged in indirect talks aimed at developing a framework for a possible agreement, Iran's ISNA News Agency reported.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 08:32:52 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices rise amid scepticism over talks to end war
Oil prices have climbed as investors grow sceptical about a potential breakthrough in US-Iran talks as the two nations remain deadlocked over Tehran’s uranium stockpile and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude oil rose by $2.38, or 2.3 per cent, reaching $104.96 per barrel as of 00:34 (GMT) on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by $1.73, or 1.8 per cent, to settle at $98.08 per barrel.
The rise followed a roughly 2 per cent drop for both benchmarks’ crude on Thursday, which had marked their lowest prices in almost two weeks.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 08:24:37 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Australia, New Zealand dollars slip on mixed signals over Gulf peace deal
The Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped on Friday as investors digested conflicting signals on a Gulf peace deal, which failed to provide clarity on when the Strait of Hormuz might reopen.
The Aussie slipped 0.1% to $0.7141, having bounced off an intraday low of 71 cents overnight on hopes for a peace deal in the Middle East. That helped it recoup losses after a soft jobs report led markets to reduce the chance of a fourth rate hike.
The kiwi was 0.05% lower to $0.5871 after edging up 0.1% overnight to as high as $0.5887. Near-term resistance is around 59 cents, with support around $0.5816.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 08:07:52 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli army says it killed two people in southern Lebanon near Israeli border
In a post on X, the Israeli military says the two individuals were “attacked and eliminated in an airstrike” after “suspicious movement” was identified by Israeli military posts in southern Lebanon, “hundreds of metres from the border with Israel.”
According to the Israeli military, the two individuals were armed.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 08:05:33 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US pins hopes on mediator Pakistan in push to end Iran war
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope for progress toward ending the war with Iran, as he looked to Pakistani mediators to help advance efforts to reach an agreement.
Previous comments by President Donald Trump had suggested weeks of stop-start negotiations to strike a permanent end to the war were teetering on the "borderline" between a deal and renewed attacks.
"I believe the Pakistanis will be travelling to Tehran today. So hopefully that'll advance this further," Rubio told reporters on Thursday.
A ceasefire on April 8 halted the war launched weeks earlier by the United States and Israel, but negotiation efforts, including historic face-to-face talks hosted in Islamabad, have so far failed to yield a lasting agreement.
Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, who is widely considered close to army chief Asim Munir, visited Iran for the second time in a week on Wednesday.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 07:55:47 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Indonesia says flotilla participants on their way home, condemns ‘inhumane’ treatment
Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono said nine Indonesian citizens seized by Israeli forces while sailing with the Gaza-bound aid mission have arrived safely in Istanbul, Turkiye.
Sugiono added that Indonesia was working to ensure they returned home “safely and as soon as possible”.
“Indonesia strongly condemns the acts of torture carried out by Israel against Indonesian citizens during their detention,” Sugionio said in a statement shared on X.
“Indonesia reiterates that all forms of inhumane actions against Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers by the Israeli military constitute violations of international law and are contrary to humanitarian principles.”
- Fri, 22 May 2026 07:33:01 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Stocks rise, dollar at six-week high as focus remains on US-Iran talks
Asian stocks rose on Friday while the US dollar sat near six- week highs and oil prices were whipsawed as investors held on to hopes of a breakthrough in US-Iran peace talks although both sides remained at odds over key issues.
The worry for investors remains the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for the world's energy supplies, that has sent oil prices soaring and rewired the global interest rate outlook because of inflationary concerns.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there had been "some good signs" in talks to end the nearly three month old war in the Middle East but differences remain over Tehran's uranium stockpile and controls over the waterway.
In stock markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3% higher, set for a modest weekly rise. Japan's Nikkei gained 2%.
US stocks futures rose 0.2% and European futures gained 0.8%.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 07:25:06 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Australia shares extend gains on West Asia peace hopes
Australian shares extended their gains into a second straight session on Friday, with most sectors trading in positive territory, as hopes for progress in a potential US-Iran peace deal improved investor optimism.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 8,666.10 as of 0028 GMT. The benchmark advanced 1.5% on Thursday.
It is on track to eke out a 0.2% weekly gain, capping a week marked by developments in West Asia and the domestic economy. Investors hinged their hopes on a possible ceasefire between the US and Iran.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there had been "some good signs" in talks with Iran, although Tehran's uranium stockpile and control over the Strait of Hormuz remained sticking points and added to uncertainty.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 07:22:22 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US pauses $14 billion Taiwan arms sale to preserve munitions stockpiles for Iran conflict
The United States has paused a proposed $14 billion arms sale to Taiwan amid concerns over munitions requirements linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran, according to a report by The Hill.
Speaking during a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on Thursday, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said the pause was aimed at ensuring the US military maintained adequate stockpiles for "Operation Epic Fury".
"Right now we're doing a pause in order to make sure we have the munitions we need for Epic Fury -- which we have plenty," Cao told Senator Mitch McConnell, according to The Hill. "We're just making sure we have everything, but then the foreign military sales will continue when the administration deems necessary."
When McConnell asked whether the sale would eventually go ahead, Cao said the decision would rest with War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"Yeah, that's what's really distressing," McConnell replied.
Cao's remarks appeared to differ from comments made earlier by US President Donald Trump, who suggested the arms sale could be used as a 'bargaining chip' in negotiations with China.
"I haven't approved it yet. We're going to see what happens," Trump told Fox News, as cited by The Hill. "I may do it; I may not do it."
- Fri, 22 May 2026 07:18:22 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Iraq mobilises search and rescue teams to monitor missing Gulf vessels
The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported that the General Company for Ports of Iraq has mobilised its maritime control and search and rescue teams to track two missing Bolivian-flagged vessels, Bridge 1 and Bridge 2.
According to a company statement, security authorities from several ports across the Gulf basin, along with the ships’ owners, contacted Iraqi officials requesting any available information after losing communication with the vessels.
The state-owned company confirmed that neither ship has entered Iraqi territorial waters, and its maritime departments have not received any distress signals from either crew.
While the port authority currently has no data on the location of the ships, it emphasised that satellite tracking operations are ongoing in close coordination with regional search and rescue administrations.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 07:16:33 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran has destroyed roughly $1 billion worth of US Reaper drones
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran has reportedly destroyed more than two dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones operated by US forces since the war began on February 28, a significant loss worth nearly $1 billion that represents 20 per cent of the Pentagon's pre-war inventory for the hard-to-replace unmanned system.
- Fri, 22 May 2026 07:11:13 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US says no change in position on sanctions against UN’s Francesca Albanese
The US has denied that the cancellation of sanctions against Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territory, constitutes a change in government policy.
On Thursday, the US Department of State clarified that the administration of President Donald Trump only removed Albanese from a sanctions list due to a recent court ruling.
“The Government has appealed the court’s order,” the State Department added in its statement, before reaffirming its intention to return Albanese to the list of Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs) due to her work on Palestine.