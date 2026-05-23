US-Iran war news LIVE: US' ‘excessive demands’ blocking truce, says Iran; Asim Munir in Tehran amid peace efforts

The disagreements between Iran and the United States remained "deep and extensive", he added, according to Iran's ISNA news agency.

Rubio reports ‘slight progress’

The United States has seen some progress towards a deal with Iran but more work is required, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, while Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said the two sides' differences were deep and significant.

What's Iran latest offer to US?

Iran's offer, submitted to the US earlier this week, reportedly largely repeats terms Trump had previously rejected, including demands for control of the Strait of Hormuz, compensation for war damage, the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen assets, and the withdrawal of US troops.

Is Strait of Hormuz open?

Although the temporary ceasefire on April 9 stopped active combat, it has not led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz - the strategic waterway that normally handles about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) warned that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could "trigger a severe global food price crisis" in the months ahead. The future of the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the major obstacles in negotiations, with growing fears that the global economy could face further strain as pre-war oil reserves diminish.

Israel-Lebanon

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the war with rocket fire at Israel after Iran's supreme leader was killed in US-Israeli strikes. Since an April 17 truce, Israel has continued strikes, demolitions and evacuation orders in south Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah, which has also kept up attacks.

Late Friday, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Israel carried out five airstrikes in the east of the country near the Syrian border, targeting the Nabi Sreij area outside the town of Brital.