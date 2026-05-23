Iran warns US against resuming war, says armed forces rebuilt during ceasefire: ‘More crushing and bitter’

Iran's top negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday said that Iran has rebuilt its armed forces during the ceasefire with the US that came into effect on April 8. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf meets with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in Tehran, Iran, May 17. (via REUTERS)

Ghalibaf's big admission on Iran restoring its military strength comes days after a US intelligence report indicated that Iran was rebuilding its military capabilities after being heavily impacted in the war with the US that started with US and Israel launching joint strikes on Iran on February 28. Track updates on Iran US war

He said Iran's armed forces had rebuilt their capabilities during the ceasefire and that, if the United States "foolishly restarts the war", the consequences would be "more forceful and bitter" than at the start of the conflict.

"Our armed forces have rebuilt themselves during the ceasefire period in such a way that if Trump commits another act of folly and restarts the war, it will certainly be more crushing and bitter for the United States than on the first day of the war," Ghalibaf posted on social media, news agency AFP reported.

Iran's warning of a crushing response to US comes amid reports suggesting that the White House is considering renewed strikes.

US intel on Iran rebuilding its armed forces A few days ago, a CNN report indicated that Iran reportedly has resumed some of its drone production after nearly six weeks of war heavily impacted its military capabilities.

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The report, citing sources, said that Iran has already restarted some of its drone production during the pause in fighting that began on April 8 and Iran could fully reconstitute its drone attack capability in as soon as six months.

This indicates that Iran is quickly rebuilding its military capabilities that were hit badly by US-Israeli strikes, the report said, quoting sources familiar with US intelligence assessments. The report further added that the US intelligence indicates Iran’s military is ‘reconstituting much faster than initially estimated.’

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“The Iranians have exceeded all timelines the IC had for reconstitution,” the US official was quoted as saying.

The revival of the military capabilities includes replacing missile sites, launchers and production capacity for key weapons systems destroyed during the Middle East conflict that began on February 28 with US-Israel strikes on Iran.