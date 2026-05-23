Over 1.2 million Indian-American families in limbo: Former White House advisor as US tightens Green Card process

A sweeping immigration policy shift by the Trump administration has sparked fresh uncertainty for Indian professionals living in the United States, especially those stuck in years-long employment-based green card backlogs. The move could affect more than 1.2 million Indian-American families, according to Ajay Bhutoria, former White House Advisor. (X/@unumihaimedia)

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday introduced a new policy memo that changed how foreign nationals on temporary visas can apply for permanent residency or a green card.

The new policy required applicants on temporary visas to return their home country and apply for green card through a US embassy or consulate, rather than allowing the category change while staying in the US.

The move could affect more than 1.2 million Indian-American families, according to Ajay Bhutoria, former White House Advisor to President Joe Biden and an immigration advocate. "This puts 1.2 million Indian Americans and their families in limbo after they followed every law, paid taxes and waited legally for decades," Bhutoria said.

Bhutoria claimed the memo grants officers “unchecked discretion” to deny domestic I-485 applications even when applicants satisfy all legal requirements. “THE BOMBSHELL: Meeting statutory eligibility is no longer enough,” he wrote.

He warned that employment-based immigration routes are “directly in the crosshairs,” with H-1B, H-4, L-1, L-2, B-1 and B-2 visa holders likely to face heightened scrutiny.

Bhutoria added that even dual-intent visas are not safe under the policy. “Even though these are legal ‘dual-intent’ visas, USCIS explicitly states maintaining status alone isn’t enough,” he said, alleging that adjudicators are now being instructed to review an applicant’s entire US immigration history, where even minor status gaps or unauthorised work could lead to denial.

According to him, applicants whose petitions are rejected may be forced to leave the US and return to their home countries.