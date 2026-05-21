Iran restoring its military strength faster than expected, could rebuild its drone power in 6 months: Report

With much of its military establishment damaged during six weeks of intense fighting with the United States and Israel, Iran is now looking to get back on its feet and is pretty much there as the Islamic Republic reportedly has already resumed some of its drone production. Track updates on Iran US conflict Motorbikes drive past a billboard showing the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S. and Israel strikes on Feb. 28, in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo for representation) (AP Photo)

The CNN report, citing sources, says that Iran has already restarted some of its drone production during the pause in fighting that began on April 8 and Iran could fully reconstitute its drone attack capability in as soon as six months.

This indicates that is quickly rebuilding its military capabilities that were hit badly by US-Israeli strikes, the report said, quoting sources familiar with US intelligence assessments. The report further added that the US intelligence indicates Iran’s military is ‘reconstituting much faster than initially estimated.’

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“The Iranians have exceeded all timelines the IC had for reconstitution,” the US official was quoted as saying.

The revival of the military capabilities includes replacing missile sites, launchers and production capacity for key weapons systems destroyed during the Middle East conflict that began on February 28 with US-Israel strikes on Iran.

The report comes amid intensified diplomatic efforts to calm the tempers between Iran and the US amid a fragile truce since April 8.

Latest in Iran-US war Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States was ready to proceed with further attacks on Tehran if Iran did not agree to a peace deal, but suggested Washington could wait a few days to "get the right answers."

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the situation was "right on the borderline" and could escalate quickly.

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"Believe me, if we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go," he said at Joint Base Andrews. Asked how long he would wait, Trump said, "It could be a few days, but it could go very quickly."

Pakistan, which has positioned itself as a mediator between Iran and the US, stepped up diplomacy on Thursday to hasten US -Iran peace talks even as Tehran appeared to harden its stance over the nuclear issue amid new threats of strikes from Trump if he didn't get the "right answers".

Trump is also facing domestic pressure as he braces for November's midterm elections, with his approval rating near its lowest since he returned to the White House due to the fuel price surge.

Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir will decide on Thursday whether to travel to Tehran for mediation, Reuters reported citing sources.

"We're speaking to all the various groups in Iran to streamline communication and so things pick up pace," a source was quoted as saying.