Pakistan's Asim Munir set to land in Iran, hoping to end war with diplomacy strike

Pakistan army chief Asim Munir is likely to travel to Tehran on Thursday as diplomatic efforts continue between Iran and the United States, Iranian media outlet ISNA reported. Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir, left, is welcomed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi upon his arrival in Tehran, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (AP)

The development comes amid continued indirect talks, with Pakistan acting as a channel for message exchanges between the two sides. Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan’s interior minister Syed Mohsen Naqvi visited Tehran for the second time this week and held discussions with Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian. Follow US-Iran war live updates.

During those meetings, Pezeshkian is said to have discussed recent regional developments along with the status of indirect US-Iran talks and ongoing diplomatic consultations, the ISNA report added.

A Reuters report, meanwhile, said Munir is expected to decide on Thursday whether to travel to Tehran or not, according to three sources familiar with the negotiations.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the decision was still under consideration.

Trump warns talks are at ‘borderline’ A ceasefire in place since April 8 has paused hostilities, but US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday local time that the opportunity for diplomacy is narrowing. The Republican President went on to described the negotiations as being “on the borderline” between a possible agreement and renewed escalation.

Talking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews Trump said, “It's right on the borderline, believe me. If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go”.

He added that diplomatic efforts could collapse quickly if outcomes are not satisfactory, stressing that “we have to get the right answers.”