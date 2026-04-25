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Iran news LIVE updates: Tehran says no direct talks with US planned; Trump sends envoys Witkoff and Kushner to Pakistan

By Aryan Mudgal
Apr 25, 2026 07:50:59 am IST

Iran news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump has decided to send his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Pakistan for talks with Iran’s foreign minister. Meanwhile, Iran has said it will not hold direct talks with American officials during the visit.

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Iran news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump is sending his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Pakistan to meet Iran’s foreign minister, the White House said, as authorities in the South Asian country try to restart ceasefire talks between the US and Iran. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 25 Apr 2026 07:50:58 am

    Iran news LIVE updates: US won't renew Iranian and Russian oil waivers, Bessent says

    Iran news LIVE updates: Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that the US does not plan to renew a waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products that are currently at sea. And, he said, a renewal of the one-time waiver for Iranian oil at sea is totally off the table.

    “Not the Iranians,” Bessent told The Associated Press. "We have the blockade, and there’s no oil coming out.”

    "And we think in the next two, three days, they’re going to have to start shuttering production, which will be very bad for their wells.”

    Bessent's statements come as the world is on edge over the US-Israeli war in Iran, and global energy markets have been ensnarled by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

  • Sat, 25 Apr 2026 07:44:16 am

    Iran news LIVE updates: Israeli strikes kill six in Lebanon, says Lebanese health ministry

    Iran news LIVE updates: Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed six people Friday, the Lebanese health ministry said, despite an ongoing ceasefire in the more than six-week war between Israel and Hezbollah.

    "The Israeli enemy's airstrikes on southern Lebanon today, April 24, resulted in the martyrdom of six citizens and the injury of two others," the ministry said in a statement.

    Two people were killed in Wadi al-Hujair, two were killed in Touline, and one each in Srifa and Yater, all in southern Lebanon, the ministry said.

  • Sat, 25 Apr 2026 07:38:26 am

    Iran news LIVE updates: No direct talks with US planned, says Tehran

    Iran news LIVE updates: Shortly after Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi touched down in Pakistan, his government made it clear that there would be no direct negotiations with American government representatives during this visit.

    Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said on X that “No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S.” Instead, Baqaei said Pakistani officials would convey messages between the delegations.

    Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its “ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression.”

    The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi.

  • Sat, 25 Apr 2026 07:26:51 am

    Iran news LIVE updates: US, Iran to hold talks in Pakistan

    Iran news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump is sending his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Pakistan to meet Iran’s foreign minister, the White House said, as authorities in the South Asian country try to restart ceasefire talks between the US and Iran.

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