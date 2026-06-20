US-Iran war LIVE: After US envoy leaves for talks, Iran's Araghchi to travel to Switzerland today
US-Iran war LIVE: This comes even as the 60-day clock of negotiations to finalise the agreement between United States and Iran has begun, after both sides signed a deal to end the conflict in West Asia and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
US-Iran war LIVE: White House envoy Steve Witkoff is headed to Switzerland, where the first round of talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal is expected to take place. This comes even as the 60-day clock of negotiations to finalise the agreement between United States and Iran has begun, after both sides signed a deal to end the conflict in West Asia and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. ...Read More
While Witkoff has left for the negotiations, United States President Donald Trump's son in law and envoy, Jared Kushner, is already in Switzerland, Axios reported citing a US official.
Araghchi to leave soon, Qatari PM already in Switzerland
Meanwhile, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi will leave for switzerland for talks with US representatives on Friday, Axios reported citing a source with knowledge of the matter. However, the source added that this could still change.
Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani had arrived in Switzerland on Friday itself, ahead of the talks. Qatar has emerged as one of the key mediators between Washington and Tehran.
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire in place
Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire on Friday after clashes between the two sides had threatened to derail the negotiations between US and Iran. Iran has maintained that any deal with the US on peace must include Lebanon and stop fighting “on all fronts.”
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had denied this, while also saying that Israel would not withdrawn from the swathes of land in Lebanon. However, both sides agreed to a ceasefire, with Israel's ambassador to the US saying the country was committed to an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, but only “if Hezbollah honours the agreement and ceases its hostilities.”
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- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 08:18:14 am
US-Iran war LIVE: UK foreign secretary calls Israeli minister's Lebanon remark ‘abhorrent’
US-Iran war LIVE: UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has denounced remarks by Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who said “all of Lebanon must burn” after four Israeli soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah attack in southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported.
“Calling for ‘all of Lebanon to burn’ is a horrendous and abhorrent statement from an Israeli Minister who has rightly been sanctioned by the UK Government,” Cooper said in a post on X.
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 07:47:50 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Strait of Hormuz threat level ‘moderate’, says UK maritime trade body
US-Iran war LIVE: The threat level in the Strait of Hormuz is “moderate”, the latest advisory from the UK Maritime Trade Operations centre said, according to Al Jazeera. This is down from the “substantial” threat warning two days ago.
The advisory said the southern route through the key Gulf waterway, which runs close to Oman, is open “day or night”. “However, Mariners should be advised of the existence of mines and expect naval presence as clearance operations continue,” it added.
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 07:38:17 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Brent crude set for weekly fall of 8% as Israel-Lebanon ceasefire takes effect
US-Iran war LIVE: Brent crude, which ticked higher on Friday, looked set for a weekly fall of around 8% after Israel and Hezbollah agreed to cease hostilities, Reuters news agency reported.
Brent crude futures were up 66 cents, or 0.53%, at $80.38 a barrel by 1:30 p.m. ET, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was up 94 cents, or 1.23%, at $77.54 per barrel.
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 07:26:40 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Vance postponed Switzerland trip
US-Iran war LIVE: US Vice-President JD Vance was expected to take part in the negotiations with Tehran taking place in Switzerland. However, Vance cancelled his trip at the last moment, and it remains unclear whether he will be a part of the talks.
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 07:16:12 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Qatari PM al-Thani in Switzerland for US-Iran negotiations
US-Iran war LIVE: Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani is already in Switzerland as preparations for negotiations between US and Iran begin, Axios reported. Qatar has emerged as one of the key mediators between Washington and Tehran. Thani had arrived in Switzerland on Friday.
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 07:14:19 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Lebanon ceasefire ‘make or break’ for negotiations, Araghchi reportedly told counterparts
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi allegedly told several of his counterparts on Friday that the ceasefire in Lebanon was a critical issue and a “make or break” for the US-Iran negotiations, Axios reported citing a source from one of the mediating countries.
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 07:07:31 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Araghchi to travel to Switzerland today
US-Iran war LIVE: With Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff headed to Switzerland, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi will also travel to the country on Saturday for negotiations, Axios reported citing a source with knowledge of the matter. However, the source has said that this could still change.
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 07:05:47 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Talks were delayed owing to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah
US-Iran war LIVE: The talks between US and Iran over the potential nuclear deal were supposed to begin on Friday. However, the negotiations were delayed owing to the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.
However, with a ceasefire in place now, US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff has left for Switzerland, with Jared Kushner already there for talks with Iranian representatives.
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 06:52:46 am
US Iran war LIVE: Witkoff leaves for Iran talks, Kushner already in Switzerland
US Iran war LIVE: White House envoy Steve Witkoff is on his way to Switzerland, where the first round of talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal is expected to take place, Axios reported citing a US official. The official said that Trump's envoy Jared Kushner is already in Switzerland.