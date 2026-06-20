US-Iran war LIVE: After US envoy leaves for talks, Iran's Araghchi to travel to Switzerland today

US-Iran war LIVE: White House envoy Steve Witkoff is headed to Switzerland, where the first round of talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal is expected to take place. This comes even as the 60-day clock of negotiations to finalise the agreement between United States and Iran has begun, after both sides signed a deal to end the conflict in West Asia and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. ...Read More

While Witkoff has left for the negotiations, United States President Donald Trump's son in law and envoy, Jared Kushner, is already in Switzerland, Axios reported citing a US official.

Araghchi to leave soon, Qatari PM already in Switzerland

Meanwhile, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi will leave for switzerland for talks with US representatives on Friday, Axios reported citing a source with knowledge of the matter. However, the source added that this could still change.

Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani had arrived in Switzerland on Friday itself, ahead of the talks. Qatar has emerged as one of the key mediators between Washington and Tehran.

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire in place

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire on Friday after clashes between the two sides had threatened to derail the negotiations between US and Iran. Iran has maintained that any deal with the US on peace must include Lebanon and stop fighting “on all fronts.”

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had denied this, while also saying that Israel would not withdrawn from the swathes of land in Lebanon. However, both sides agreed to a ceasefire, with Israel's ambassador to the US saying the country was committed to an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, but only “if Hezbollah honours the agreement and ceases its hostilities.”