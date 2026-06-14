US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says peace deal set to be signed on Sunday, his 80th birthday
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a peace deal was likely to be finalised within the next 24 hours, after which the parties would sign electronically.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: A possible agreement to end the Iran war appeared closer than ever on Saturday, with the United States and Pakistan signalling that a deal could be signed within 24 hours. Iran, while expressing optimism about the ongoing negotiations, cautioned that the agreement would not be signed on Sunday and may take a few more days. ...Read More
The differing timelines underscored lingering gaps even as all sides indicated that weeks of negotiations were approaching a breakthrough.
When will the deal be signed?
US President Donald Trump and key mediator Pakistan both projected that the agreement would be formalised on Sunday.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a peace deal was likely to be finalised within the next 24 hours, after which the parties would sign electronically.
"With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week," Sharif said, the Associated Press reported.
Pakistan's foreign ministry also said the signing ceremony was planned for Sunday, though it did not disclose further details.
According to Pakistani officials, the electronic signing would be followed by technical-level negotiations lasting up to 60 days, focusing primarily on Iran's nuclear programme.
What Iran said
Iran struck a more cautious note, with Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei saying, "We must wait for the exact timing of the agreement's signing. It will not happen tomorrow, but it could take place in the coming days. Due to the other side's inconsistency, we must remain cautious in commenting on the process," IRIB quoted the Baghaei as saying.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei also reiterated earlier in the day that the signing date had not yet been fixed, though he added that "The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out."
Despite the disagreement over timing, Tehran's statements were among its most optimistic since negotiations began.
What Trump said
Trump maintained that the deal would be signed on Sunday and suggested that one of its immediate consequences would be the reopening of Strait of Hormuz.
"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Since an April 8 truce halted the heaviest fighting, Trump has repeatedly said that an agreement was close, though previous negotiations failed to produce a final breakthrough.
On Saturday, he again expressed confidence that the process was nearing completion.
Latest on Strait of Hormuz
The future of the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most contentious issues in the talks.
Iran has maintained a blockade of the waterway since the early stages of the war, requiring vessels to obtain permission from its armed forces before passage and establishing a new authority to oversee transit and collect tolls.
Tehran has insisted that it will continue to exercise control over the strategic route, through which a significant share of the world's oil and gas shipments pass.
The United States, however, has repeatedly said Iranian control over the strait is unacceptable. Trump's latest remarks indicated that the waterway would reopen fully, though he did not address issues such as tolls or future administrative arrangements.
US Central Command said on Saturday that Iran had "launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait" and that US forces had intercepted all of them.
What is in the proposed deal?
Draft terms of the agreement suggest that Washington would begin releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and ease sanctions on Iranian oil exports in exchange for Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, news agency Reuters reported.
The framework also envisions a 60-day negotiation process focused on Iran's nuclear programme.
According to a US official, the eventual goal would be the dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme, the destruction of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and the implementation of a long-term inspection regime to verify compliance.
The proposals reportedly also include discussions on possible war reparations for Tehran and the removal of longstanding US demands regarding Iran's missile programme. A US official, however, disputed that claim.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 14 Jun 2026 08:19:16 am
US-Iran war LIVE updates: What Trump said as he announced Sunday signing of Iran deal
US-Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the proposed agreement with Iran was scheduled to be signed on Sunday, describing it as fundamentally different from the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under former president Barack Obama.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) "an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon" and claimed his agreement would instead create "A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON!"
"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," Trump wrote.
He also asserted that Iran would no longer pursue a nuclear weapon "through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement" and said no money would be exchanged as part of the agreement.
Trump further claimed that once conditions stabilise, the US would retrieve and destroy what he called "the Nuclear Dust" — a reference to Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile that Washington says was buried following earlier military strikes.
"We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future," Trump said, while adding that if the diplomatic process failed, "we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!"
- Sun, 14 Jun 2026 08:09:31 am
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Sirens sound in Jordan as regional tensions remain high
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Air raid sirens sounded in Jordan early Sunday, according to the country's state television, though authorities did not immediately provide details on the reason for the alert, reported Reuters.
- Sun, 14 Jun 2026 08:05:33 am
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Tehran Hardliners protest against top diplomat over proposed US peace deal
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Opposition to the proposed US-Iran peace deal spilled onto the streets on Saturday as dozens of protesters gathered outside a foreign ministry office in Mashhad, Iran's second-largest city.
Videos shared by Iranian media showed demonstrators — many carrying red and black flags — chanting slogans against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi following a televised interview in which he discussed the prospects of a peace agreement with the United States.
According to footage circulated by Fars news agency, some protesters chanted, "death to dishonourable Araghchi, the infiltrator" outside the ministry building.
Critics argue that the proposed deal does not serve Iran's interests, weakens Tehran's leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, and involves too many concessions by Iranian negotiators in exchange for an agreement with Washington, reported news agency AFP.
- Sun, 14 Jun 2026 07:54:28 am
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump, Pakistan point to Sunday signing of Iran peace deal
US President Donald Trump and key mediator Pakistan have signalled that a deal aimed at ending the Iran conflict could be signed on Sunday.
Trump said on social media that the agreement was scheduled to be signed the next day – which also marks his 80th birthday.
Echoing that optimism, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two sides had agreed on a framework for a peace deal and that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing on Sunday.
According to Sharif, the signing would be followed by technical-level talks next week, with negotiators expected to work through the finer details of the agreement, including issues related to Iran's nuclear programme.
- Sun, 14 Jun 2026 07:43:30 am
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump shares AI-generated military-themed image
US-Iran war LIVE updates: As optimism grows around a possible US-Iran peace deal, US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated military-themed image of himself on Truth Social on Saturday.
The image shows Trump standing aboard a naval vessel as "Commander in Chief," holding binoculars while looking out over a dramatic maritime scene. A fleet of US warships sails through rough waters in the background, while fighter jets fly overhead in formation, leaving trails of white smoke across the sky.
The image was captioned: "YOU'RE GETTING DISCOMBOBULATED."
The post came hours after Trump said a deal aimed at ending the Iran conflict was expected to be signed on Sunday. The artwork features prominent American flags and a golden sunset backdrop, adding to its military and patriotic imagery.