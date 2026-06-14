US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says peace deal set to be signed on Sunday, his 80th birthday

US-Iran war LIVE updates: A possible agreement to end the Iran war appeared closer than ever on Saturday, with the United States and Pakistan signalling that a deal could be signed within 24 hours. Iran, while expressing optimism about the ongoing negotiations, cautioned that the agreement would not be signed on Sunday and may take a few more days. ...Read More

The differing timelines underscored lingering gaps even as all sides indicated that weeks of negotiations were approaching a breakthrough.

When will the deal be signed?

US President Donald Trump and key mediator Pakistan both projected that the agreement would be formalised on Sunday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a peace deal was likely to be finalised within the next 24 hours, after which the parties would sign electronically.

"With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week," Sharif said, the Associated Press reported.

Pakistan's foreign ministry also said the signing ceremony was planned for Sunday, though it did not disclose further details.

According to Pakistani officials, the electronic signing would be followed by technical-level negotiations lasting up to 60 days, focusing primarily on Iran's nuclear programme.

What Iran said

Iran struck a more cautious note, with Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei saying, "We must wait for the exact timing of the agreement's signing. It will not happen tomorrow, but it could take place in the coming days. Due to the other side's inconsistency, we must remain cautious in commenting on the process," IRIB quoted the Baghaei as saying.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei also reiterated earlier in the day that the signing date had not yet been fixed, though he added that "The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out."

Despite the disagreement over timing, Tehran's statements were among its most optimistic since negotiations began.

What Trump said

Trump maintained that the deal would be signed on Sunday and suggested that one of its immediate consequences would be the reopening of Strait of Hormuz.

"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Since an April 8 truce halted the heaviest fighting, Trump has repeatedly said that an agreement was close, though previous negotiations failed to produce a final breakthrough.

On Saturday, he again expressed confidence that the process was nearing completion.

Latest on Strait of Hormuz

The future of the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most contentious issues in the talks.

Iran has maintained a blockade of the waterway since the early stages of the war, requiring vessels to obtain permission from its armed forces before passage and establishing a new authority to oversee transit and collect tolls.

Tehran has insisted that it will continue to exercise control over the strategic route, through which a significant share of the world's oil and gas shipments pass.

The United States, however, has repeatedly said Iranian control over the strait is unacceptable. Trump's latest remarks indicated that the waterway would reopen fully, though he did not address issues such as tolls or future administrative arrangements.

US Central Command said on Saturday that Iran had "launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait" and that US forces had intercepted all of them.

What is in the proposed deal?

Draft terms of the agreement suggest that Washington would begin releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and ease sanctions on Iranian oil exports in exchange for Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, news agency Reuters reported.

The framework also envisions a 60-day negotiation process focused on Iran's nuclear programme.

According to a US official, the eventual goal would be the dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme, the destruction of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and the implementation of a long-term inspection regime to verify compliance.

The proposals reportedly also include discussions on possible war reparations for Tehran and the removal of longstanding US demands regarding Iran's missile programme. A US official, however, disputed that claim.