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US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says peace deal set to be signed on Sunday, his 80th birthday

By Priyanshu Priya
Jun 14, 2026 08:19:17 am IST

US-Iran war LIVE updates: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a peace deal was likely to be finalised within the next 24 hours, after which the parties would sign electronically.

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US-Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump, Pakistan see imminent breakthrough; Iran urges caution on deal timing(AFP)

US-Iran war LIVE updates: A possible agreement to end the Iran war appeared closer than ever on Saturday, with the United States and Pakistan signalling that a deal could be signed within 24 hours. Iran, while expressing optimism about the ongoing negotiations, cautioned that the agreement would not be signed on Sunday and may take a few more days. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 14 Jun 2026 08:19:16 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: What Trump said as he announced Sunday signing of Iran deal

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the proposed agreement with Iran was scheduled to be signed on Sunday, describing it as fundamentally different from the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under former president Barack Obama.

    In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) "an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon" and claimed his agreement would instead create "A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

    "The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," Trump wrote.

    He also asserted that Iran would no longer pursue a nuclear weapon "through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement" and said no money would be exchanged as part of the agreement.

    Trump further claimed that once conditions stabilise, the US would retrieve and destroy what he called "the Nuclear Dust" — a reference to Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile that Washington says was buried following earlier military strikes.

    "We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future," Trump said, while adding that if the diplomatic process failed, "we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!"

  • Sun, 14 Jun 2026 08:09:31 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Sirens sound in Jordan as regional tensions remain high

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Air raid sirens sounded in Jordan early Sunday, according to the country's state television, though authorities did not immediately provide details on the reason for the alert, reported Reuters.

  • Sun, 14 Jun 2026 08:05:33 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Tehran Hardliners protest against top diplomat over proposed US peace deal

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Opposition to the proposed US-Iran peace deal spilled onto the streets on Saturday as dozens of protesters gathered outside a foreign ministry office in Mashhad, Iran's second-largest city.

    Videos shared by Iranian media showed demonstrators — many carrying red and black flags — chanting slogans against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi following a televised interview in which he discussed the prospects of a peace agreement with the United States.

    According to footage circulated by Fars news agency, some protesters chanted, "death to dishonourable Araghchi, the infiltrator" outside the ministry building.

    Critics argue that the proposed deal does not serve Iran's interests, weakens Tehran's leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, and involves too many concessions by Iranian negotiators in exchange for an agreement with Washington, reported news agency AFP.

  • Sun, 14 Jun 2026 07:54:28 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump, Pakistan point to Sunday signing of Iran peace deal

    US President Donald Trump and key mediator Pakistan have signalled that a deal aimed at ending the Iran conflict could be signed on Sunday.

    Trump said on social media that the agreement was scheduled to be signed the next day – which also marks his 80th birthday.

    Echoing that optimism, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two sides had agreed on a framework for a peace deal and that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing on Sunday.

    According to Sharif, the signing would be followed by technical-level talks next week, with negotiators expected to work through the finer details of the agreement, including issues related to Iran's nuclear programme.

  • Sun, 14 Jun 2026 07:43:30 am

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump shares AI-generated military-themed image

    US-Iran war LIVE updates: As optimism grows around a possible US-Iran peace deal, US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated military-themed image of himself on Truth Social on Saturday.

    The image shows Trump standing aboard a naval vessel as "Commander in Chief," holding binoculars while looking out over a dramatic maritime scene. A fleet of US warships sails through rough waters in the background, while fighter jets fly overhead in formation, leaving trails of white smoke across the sky.

    The image was captioned: "YOU'RE GETTING DISCOMBOBULATED."

    The post came hours after Trump said a deal aimed at ending the Iran conflict was expected to be signed on Sunday. The artwork features prominent American flags and a golden sunset backdrop, adding to its military and patriotic imagery.

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