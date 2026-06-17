Iran war LIVE: Tehran is moving its oil tankers around as peace deal signing date nears

Iran war LIVE: The United States and Iran are set to formally sign an interim agreement aimed at ending months of conflict, with both sides presenting the deal as a diplomatic success. ...Read More

While key details of the arrangement are still emerging, the memorandum of understanding is expected to pave the way for 60 days of negotiations focused on Iran’s nuclear programme and other outstanding issues. The full text of the agreement has not yet been made public.

Top points of US-Iran war news from last 24 hours

1. Even as US and Iran inch closer to a deal to end months of conflict, Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi struck a cautious tone, saying: "We have a history of broken commitments... a history of agreements being torn up. All of this is present in our minds."

2. Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday, as markets weighed prospects for resumption of supply through the key Strait of Hormuz against shaky physical market drivers and a lack of details from a preliminary deal to end the Iran war.

3.Even as Iran and US signed the MoU virtually, raising hopes for a final deal to end months of conflict, US intelligence agencies have ‘serious’ doubts over Iran's willingness to make the nuclear concessions, Axios reported.

4. Trump has dismissed reports that Washington would provide USD 300 million to Tehran under the newly announced peace agreement as "fake news."

5. The United States and Iran have reached an interim agreement aimed at ending the conflict, with President Donald Trump saying the deal prevents Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, news agency Reuters reported. The memorandum extends the fragile ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days to create space for negotiations on a permanent settlement.

6. Under the agreement, Washington will lift its blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran will restore the movement of oil tankers and commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

7. A senior US official said Iran will be allowed to resume oil exports immediately after the agreement is signed, supported by banking, transport and insurance arrangements.

8. Israel has distanced itself from both the April ceasefire and the latest US-Iran understanding, raising questions over the durability of the truce.

9. US Vice President JD Vance suggested Israel and Lebanon are covered by the agreement, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained that Israel is not bound by its terms.

10. Although both sides say the Strait of Hormuz will reopen from Friday, shipping companies remain cautious and are waiting to see whether the ceasefire holds before fully resuming operations.