US-Iran LIVE: Trump says Senate war vote weakens pressure on Tehran; US eases Iran World Cup travel

US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump said a Senate vote on the War Powers Act had complicated his administration’s efforts to pressure Iran, claiming Tehran was on the verge of making significant concessions. Trump accused four Republican senators of siding with Democrats and sending a confusing signal to Iran at a critical moment. He argued the vote undermined US leverage in negotiations but insisted he would continue pursuing his objectives despite the setback. ...Read More

The US has granted Iran’s national football team an extra day to prepare for its upcoming World Cup match in Seattle, allowing the squad to arrive two days before Friday’s game, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said, according to Bloomberg.

US Senate votes to halt Iran war escalation

In a rebuke to President Donald Trump, the Republican-led Senate voted 50-48 to end US military hostilities with Iran, marking its first effort to halt the conflict. The move comes despite Trump having already reached an interim peace agreement with Tehran.

The practical effect of the vote remains uncertain because the resolution relies on the 1973 War Powers Act, a law whose application has long been disputed, reported Bloomberg. The measure requires the US to cease hostilities against Iran unless Congress explicitly authorises further military action.

Four Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins and Rand Paul, joined Democrats in backing the resolution. Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against it. Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and David McCormick, both of whom had previously supported military action against Iran, did not participate in the vote.

The resolution had already cleared the House and, under the War Powers Act, cannot be vetoed by the president.

Trump puts a condition on release of Iran funds

President Donald Trump said Iran will only be able to use any funds released from frozen accounts to buy food and medical supplies from the United States, addressing a key sticking point in peace negotiations that both sides say are progressing.

“The money and/or sanctions that the US Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the USA, and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

However, Iran rejected that characterization. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the funds would be available for Tehran to use “freely, in whatever manner it deems appropriate,” rather than being restricted to purchases from the US, according to Bloomberg.

Oil declines

Meanwhile, oil prices extended their decline as more tankers resumed openly transiting the Strait of Hormuz, signalling growing confidence that disruptions to global energy supplies may ease.

Brent crude slipped below $77 a barrel after falling 1.1% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $73, according to Bloomberg.