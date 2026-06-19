US-Iran deal LIVE: Vance hits out at Israeli ‘freakout’ over deal; Khamenei says accepted MoU, calls Trump ‘desperate’
US-Iran deal LIVE: US vice president JD Vance on Thursday slammed what he described as the “freakout in Israel” over the peace accord. Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said that that “desperate” US President Donald Trump had used all forms of leverage during the negotiations.
US-Iran deal LIVE updates: The United States on Thursday ended its blockade of Iran, allowing oil tankers to resume normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz after months of disruption to traffic through the key waterway, as a temporary peace deal aimed at ending the conflict came into force. ...Read More
The developments came as Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei backed direct talks with the US in a statement carried by state media.
US-Iran deal LIVE: Latest key points
- Oil prices fell on Friday on the prospect of more supply returning to the market after oil tankers began to move through the Strait of Hormuz.
- The White House said Thursday night that Vice President JD Vance was delaying a trip to Switzerland to lead a new round of negotiations with Iran citing difficult logistics for negotiations.
- Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei endorsed direct negotiations with the US on Thursday in a statement read by state media.
- Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's lead negotiator and parliament speaker, has said Tehran will not accept any violation of the memorandum of understanding by the United States.
- The deal gives negotiators 60 days to reach agreement on the status of Iran's nuclear program, and set up a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran and other financial incentives.
JD Vance's rant against Israeli ‘freakout’
US vice president JD Vance on Thursday delivered a sharp response to Israeli critics of the Iran deal, slamming what he described as the “freakout in Israel” over the peace accord.
"Donald J Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time," Vance said during a news briefing at the White House on Thursday.
"The problem for Israel is not Donald J Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in."
In an interview with The New York Times published earlier on Thursday, Vance said: “I find this whole freakout in Israel a little bit odd because I think that it comes from a place of mistrust, and I think that America has earned the trust of that region, of the world."
Mojtaba calls Trump ‘desperate’
Mojtaba Khamenei said that he had approved the memorandum of understanding, while adding that “desperate” US President Donald Trump had used all forms of leverage during the negotiations.
"In principle, I had a different view (about the memorandum of understanding), but I issued my permission due to the commitment that the honourable (Iranian) president, as the chairman of the Supreme National Security Council, gave me on behalf of himself and other members to protect the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front," Khamenei said in message read on state television
Khamenei said Trump had "used all kinds of levers" to secure the deal "out of desperation".
Vance to skip Switzerland trip to lead new US talks with Iran
The White House said Thursday night that Vice President JD Vance was delaying a trip to Switzerland to lead a new round of negotiations with Iran citing difficult logistics for negotiations.
It said the team lead by Vance had been ready to leave but was postponing, citing difficult logistics for negotiations.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 07:54:51 am
US-Iran deal LIVE: Vance defends unwritten ‘gentlemen’s agreements’ with Iran
US-Iran deal LIVE: US vice president JD Vance defended the existence of a “gentlemen’s agreements” with Iran about how it handles it uranium stockpiles and nuclear ambitions.
“So some of them are written down, but fundamentally, whether they’re written down or spoken, this is why we structured the deal that we did, because we don’t trust words,” Vance said at the White House briefing. “We trust action and we trust conduct.”
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 07:42:07 am
US-Iran deal LIVE: Oil prices fall as supply starts moving through Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran deal LIVE: Oil prices fell on Friday on the prospect of more supply returning to the market after oil tankers began to move through the Strait of Hormuz following the signing of the U.S.-Iran interim peace deal.
Brent crude futures fell 54 cents, or 0.68%, to $78.31 a barrel as of 0146 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 46 cents, or 0.60%, to $76.14 a barrel. The front-month July contract expires on Monday. The more actively traded August contract was at $75.06 a barrel, down 79 cents.
(Inputs from Reuters)
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 07:31:08 am
US-Iran deal LIVE: Iran won't tolerate US breaches of deal, says Iranian parliament speaker
US-Iran deal LIVE: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's lead negotiator and parliament speaker, has said Tehran will not accept any violation of the memorandum of understanding by the United States.
“In the event of bad faith, breach of contract, and excessive demands by the opposing side, we have no hesitation in delivering a crushing response to the enemy,” he wrote in a post on X.
“They were once slapped during the war; if they wish to tread that path again, they will receive an even harder slap.”
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 07:20:30 am
US-Iran deal LIVE: Iran will invite IAEA to inspect its nuclear sites, claims Trump envoy
US-Iran deal LIVE: Iran will invite the UN's nuclear watchdog agency to inspect its nuclear sites and begin work on identifying and uncovering the locations of Tehran's enriched material, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff told US lawmakers in a private briefing.
The private briefing on Thursday was described by two people familiar with the conversation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to share the closed-door details.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 07:17:49 am
US-Iran deal LIVE: Vance's Switzerland trip to lead new US talks with Iran delayed
US-Iran deal LIVE: The White House said on Thursday night that US vice president JD Vance was delaying a visit to Switzerland, where he was due to head a fresh round of talks with Iran over its nuclear programme, raising fresh questions about the future of the tentative agreement aimed at ending the war.
It said the team led by Vance had been prepared to depart but had decided to delay the trip because of logistical challenges linked to the negotiations.
The announcement came after Al-Mayadeen, a pan-Arab satellite television channel that is politically aligned with the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, reported that Iran was postponing the dispatch of its delegation to Switzerland because of Israel's continuing military campaign in Lebanon.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 07:14:54 am
US-Iran deal LIVE: Khamenei says accepted MoU, calls Trump ‘desperate’
US-Iran deal LIVE: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Thursday that he had approved despite reservations a deal signed by US President Donald Trump to end the war in West Asia, as the US lifted a blockade of Iranian ports.
"In principle, I had a different view (about the memorandum of understanding), but I issued my permission due to the commitment that the honourable (Iranian) president, as the chairman of the Supreme National Security Council, gave me on behalf of himself and other members to protect the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front," Khamenei said in message read on state television
Khamenei said Trump had "used all kinds of levers" to secure the deal "out of desperation".
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 06:48:22 am
US-Iran deal LIVE: Vance slams Israeli ‘freakout’ over Iran deal
US-Iran deal LIVE: US Vice President JD Vance lashed out at members of Israel's government, saying that the country is deeply isolated and its leaders have failed to appreciate American diplomatic and military support.
"Donald J Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time," Vance said during a news briefing at the White House on Thursday.
"The problem for Israel is not Donald J Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in."
In an interview with The New York Times published earlier on Thursday, Vance said: “I find this whole freakout in Israel a little bit odd because I think that it comes from a place of mistrust, and I think that America has earned the trust of that region, of the world."