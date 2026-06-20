US-Iran war LIVE: After Lebanon ceasefire, Trump envoy Witkoff heads to Switzerland for Iran talks

Jun 20, 2026 7:05:47 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: The talks between US and Iran over the potential nuclear deal were supposed to begin on Friday. However, the negotiations were delayed owing to the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

However, with a ceasefire in place now, US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff has left for Switzerland, with Jared Kushner already there for talks with Iranian representatives.