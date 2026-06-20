US-Iran war LIVE: After Lebanon ceasefire, Trump envoy Witkoff heads to Switzerland for Iran talks
US-Iran war LIVE: This comes even as the 60-day clock of negotiations to finalise the agreement between United States and Iran has begun, after both sides signed a deal to end the conflict in West Asia and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
US-Iran war LIVE: White House envoy Steve Witkoff is headed to Switzerland, where the first round of talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal is expected to take place. This comes even as the 60-day clock of negotiations to finalise the agreement between United States and Iran has begun, after both sides signed a deal to end the conflict in West Asia and reopen the Strait of Hormuz....Read More
While Witkoff has left for the negotiations, United States President Donald Trump's son in law and envoy, Jared Kushner, is already in Switzerland, Axios reported citing a US official.
US-Iran war LIVE: Araghchi to travel to Switzerland today
US-Iran war LIVE: With Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff headed to Switzerland, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi will also travel to the country on Saturday for negotiations, Axios reported citing a source with knowledge of the matter. However, the source has said that this could still change.
US-Iran war LIVE: Talks were delayed owing to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah
US-Iran war LIVE: The talks between US and Iran over the potential nuclear deal were supposed to begin on Friday. However, the negotiations were delayed owing to the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.
However, with a ceasefire in place now, US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff has left for Switzerland, with Jared Kushner already there for talks with Iranian representatives.
US Iran war LIVE: Witkoff leaves for Iran talks, Kushner already in Switzerland
US Iran war LIVE: White House envoy Steve Witkoff is on his way to Switzerland, where the first round of talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal is expected to take place, Axios reported citing a US official. The official said that Trump's envoy Jared Kushner is already in Switzerland.