US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump warns Iran of ‘very bad time’ if peace deal is not reached soon; Israel strikes Lebanon

US-Iran LIVE Updates: US president Donald Trump has warned Iran it will have a “very bad time” if a peace deal is not agreed on soon. “They have an interest in reaching an agreement,” Trump told French broadcaster BFMTV in a telephone interview. ...Read More

Israel continues strikes on Lebanon

Israel launched a massive series of airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday, despite an extension of the truce between the two countries.

Israel says it is targeting Hezbollah but the strikes were preceded by an evacuation warning covering nine villages.

And the continuing bombardment has only increased scepticism about the truce among the many thousands of Lebanese driven from their homes in the south.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported strikes on more than two dozen villages on Saturday, including one more than 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the border.

Latest update on Hormuz

Iran said transit through the critical Strait of Hormuz will flow once the conflict with the US and Israel is over, but the sides are no closer to resolving their differences or finding a path to achieve it.

“Naturally, once the current state of insecurity is resolved, navigation conditions in the Strait of Hormuz will return to normal,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was cited as saying by the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Iran to reopen stock markets next week

‌Iran will reopen ⁠its ⁠stock market on Tuesday after a suspension during ⁠the US and Israel’s war, the IRNA news agency reports.

“The suspension ‌of stock market activities from the start of the war was aimed at protecting shareholders’ assets, preventing panic-driven trading, ⁠and allowing for ⁠more transparent pricing conditions,” said Hamid Yari, deputy supervisor at ⁠the Securities and Exchange Organisation.